White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker is to deliver two State of the City addresses next month. (File photo)

White Rock mayor to deliver two State of the City addresses

Paid event to be hosted by the chamber, free event to be hosted at community centre

City of White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker will give two State of the City addresses next month.

Walker is scheduled to deliver the first address, on behalf of city council, at a business brunch hosted by the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 6.

Tickets for the event, to be held at the newly-opened Oceana PARC (1578 George St.), cost $40 for chamber members and $60 for non members. Registration is required at 604-536-6844 or www.sswrchamber.ca

A second State of the City address, which will be free to the public, is to be held Nov. 7 at the White Rock Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave.).

No registration is required for the event, which is to take place from 6-7:30 p.m.

“These two Mayoral addresses are an opportunity for the business sector to get an update on the progress of White Rock City Council at a ticketed event, and for everyone in the community to get the same update the next evening at a free event,” Walker said in a news release.

“We want to make sure everyone in the community hears about the challenges we’ve overcome together, the successes we’ve achieved, and our shared vision for the future of White Rock.”

Read about last year’s State of the City address, held at the Morgan Creek Golf Course, by clicking here.

Previous story
California’s wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations

Just Posted

Semiahmoo Peninsula rail relocation effort refocused

Advocates launch a website, strive to inform residents on process

‘Potentially life threatening injuries’ in Cloverdale crash involving truck, mobility scooter

Surrey RCMP say traffic on Highway 10, between 176B and 180th streets, is closed

PHOTOS: ‘Spooktacular Newton’ shuts down Surrey street for family fun

Annual event included mini golf, performances, train rides, games

Surrey family winners of Centra Windows home reno contest

‘She’s the story’: Candice Dunsmore nominated family house because of dad’s years of being mom’s caretaker

Big-name authors in Surrey for writers conference, creating social-media buzz

Public book-signing event today (Saturday) at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford

California’s wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations

The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out immediately

Woman recovering after shooting at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park

Police said she had surgery at the hospital and her injuries are not life threatening

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

RCMP find body near Vancouver International Airport

Body will take time to identify, police say

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

Search for missing Chilliwack senior with dementia comes to sad end

Body of John Pop, missing since Tuesday, was found Saturday

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

Most Read