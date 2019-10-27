White Rock mayor to deliver two State of the City addresses

Paid event to be hosted by the chamber, free event to be hosted at community centre

City of White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker will give two State of the City addresses next month.

Walker is scheduled to deliver the first address, on behalf of city council, at a business brunch hosted by the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 6.

Tickets for the event, to be held at the newly-opened Oceana PARC (1578 George St.), cost $40 for chamber members and $60 for non members. Registration is required at 604-536-6844 or www.sswrchamber.ca

A second State of the City address, which will be free to the public, is to be held Nov. 7 at the White Rock Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave.).

No registration is required for the event, which is to take place from 6-7:30 p.m.

“These two Mayoral addresses are an opportunity for the business sector to get an update on the progress of White Rock City Council at a ticketed event, and for everyone in the community to get the same update the next evening at a free event,” Walker said in a news release.

“We want to make sure everyone in the community hears about the challenges we’ve overcome together, the successes we’ve achieved, and our shared vision for the future of White Rock.”

