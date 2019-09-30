FILE - This Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 file photo shows a Juul electronic cigarette starter kit at a smoke shop in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

White Rock man seeks to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

Two men are alleging vape manufacturer Juul engages in deceptive marketing practices and targets their products at youth, according to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court Monday.

The two plaintiffs, Owen Mann-Campbell and Jaycen Stephens, said they have been vaping since 2018 and have “experienced adverse health conditions as a result of vaping, including pulmonary disease.”

The claim targets Juul Labs and Juuls Labs Canada, their Canadian-arm.

Mann-Campbell, of White Rock, said that shortly after he began using Juul products in 2018 he experienced shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing, an increased addiction to nicotine, anxiety and depression and weight loss.

Stephens alleges that after he began vaping in 2018 he experiences shortness of breath, chronic bronchitis, chest pain, coughing, pneumonia, increased addiction to nicotine and anxiety.

Both men were 18 years old when they began using Juul products. Vapes, or e-cigarettes, are illegal to sell or advertise to people under 19.

The civil claim alleges that as Juul “caused the e-cigarettes to be introduced” into the Canadian market, they “knew that any damages or adverse effects related to the e-cigarettes would cause foreseeable injury to the plaintiffs and class members.”

The plaintiffis are seeking to have their claim certified as a class action, as well as general, special and punitive damages, relief under the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act, recovery of healthcare costs incurred by the Ministry of Health Services, and costs.

In an email to Black Press Media, Juul Labs said “we have not yet been served with the statement of claim and at this time are not able to provide any further comment.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Disability rights organization ‘distressed’ about medically assisted death at Chilliwack hospital

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP warn of robberies linked to online app LetGo

Police say they’re investigating four robberies

Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers fall to Kelowna Owls

Panthers lose close game as time expires in BC AAA high school football action

Seniors share stories for ‘View From a Window’ play, in Surrey on mini tour

‘It’s for seniors and also everyone who hopes to be a senior,’ producer Marnie Perrin says

Burnt vehicle in Burnaby believed to be connected to Surrey’s latest shooting

Investigators appealing for information and video footage from both scenes

Delta residents get first look at MP hopefuls

The Delta Residents Association held its all-candidates meeting on Saturday, Sept. 28

VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

“The Cave” is set to debut at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea

Disability rights organization ‘distressed’ about medically assisted death at Chilliwack hospital

Family of Alan Nichols said he had a disability and suffered from a mental illness

Fraser Valley sees 50 calls for bear conflicts in September

Bear attractant audits are coming for Chilliwack area to cut down on conflicts, according to COs

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Girl, 17, dies after rollover crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Police say vehicle appears to have hydroplaned in collision early Saturday morning

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Most Read