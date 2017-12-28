White Rock father of two Todd Kargl died Dec. 15 in San Diego. (Gofundme photo)

White Rock man remembered as dedicated father and coach

Todd Kargl died Dec. 15 in San Diego

A White Rock man who died tragically in California on Dec. 15 was a husband, father and soccer coach, as well as a “very good friend” and businessman.

Todd Kargl died from injuries suffered when he was hit by a car, a family friend confirmed the following week.

“It’s really shocking, he was visiting a friend in San Diego and was hit… as a pedestrian,” the friend told Peace Arch News. “He’s been involved in the (White Rock/South Surrey) community for a long time.”

According to U.S. media, Kargl was struck and killed just after midnight while trying to cross Interstate 8 in San Diego’s Mission Valley area.

Kargl’s family declined to comment last week, however, Coastal FC officials confirmed to PAN that he was a U12 girls coach.

A post on the club’s Facebook page describes Kargl as a coach who dedicated “many hours to enhancing the lives of young players in the community.”

A GoFundMe page launched following word of the tragedy has raised more than $6,300 to support Kargl’s family.

“As a soccer team, we are rallying behind this family that is going through one of the most trying of times,” Kara Ellis-Partovi writes on the page.

“Let’s try and meet (and hopefully surpass) our goal to help show the family that we are standing behind them!”

One Peninsula resident who knew Kargl through business – they met when she was looking for someone who could transfer old demo reel videotapes to digital media – described Kargl as “so nice.”

“We kept in touch over Facebook,” Michele Partridge, owner of The Drama Class, told PAN.

Kargl has owned Super 8 Video.ca – offering film, video and audio transfers, restorations and preservation, along with other services – since 2010.

“He was also a musician – he’d send me tracks he had made so that I could give him feedback, which I was happy to provide,” Partridge said.

“I always recommended him to anyone who needed video transferred. He was was such a nice person and very professional.”

No details of a service have been made public.

 

Todd Kargl

Previous story
Surrey business’s liquor licence renewed after rejection related to sex crime against teen
Next story
Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Just Posted

White Rock man remembered as dedicated father and coach

Todd Kargl died Dec. 15 in San Diego

Surrey business’s liquor licence renewed after rejection related to sex crime against teen

Court overturns denial after Thomas Cooper and Dell Lanes Ltd. launch appeal in Vancouver

Cloverdale-Langley’s Laurie Belle talks ‘Get Cooking with the Stars’

Celebrity cooking T.V. show pairs celebrity actors, athletes and performers with renowned chefs

Surrey soprano relishes ‘exciting’ role in Vancouver Opera’s ‘The Elixir of Love’

Singer Elaina Moreau, 28, takes a step forward in production of Donizetti’s comic opera

Surrey approves building permit for childrens’ gingerbread community

‘Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious’

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Casino closing one of Langley’s largest live music venues

The Summit Theatre is being renovated into a bingo hall

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

New lawyer for man charged in Langley double murder

Travis MacPhail is expected back in court in February.

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

Most Read