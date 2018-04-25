White Rock man dead after vehicle rollover near Kelowna

RCMP suggest that icy road conditions may have been a factor

A 63-year-old White Rock man has died after a single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning.

According to a West Kelowna RCMP news release, emergency medical crews responded to the rollover at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Highway 97C near the Pennask Summit.

“Police have learned that the drive of a grey Toyota 4-Runner had been eastbound on the freeway when he lost control, left the roadway and ultimately rolled over onto its roof,” the release states, which was issued on Monday.

The driver and lone occupant, a 63-year-old White Rock man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary findings at the scene suggest that icy road conditions may have played a role in this crash,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in the release. “Motorist travelling interior mountain passes are reminded to prepare for sudden weather and road condition changes and adjust their speeds accordingly.”

The identity of the deceased has not been release, and RCMP said it’s supporting the BC Coroners Service in continuing the investigation.

RCMP are requesting anyone who witnessed the crash, or have any information that may assist with the ongoing investigation, to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.