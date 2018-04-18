White Rock man arrested by VPD

Vancouver Police say they have taken a White Rock man into custody in connection with a stolen Honda Civic.

According to a VPD tweet just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers spotted the 1992 Civic being driven near Abbott and Keefer Street just after 2 p.m. April 18.

A K-9 officer “pinned” the Civic to prevent its escape, the tweet adds.

“A White Rock man in his 20s has been arrested.”

A news release notes there were no injuries, however, “two other vehicles suffered minor damage.”