White Rock looking at 3.9% tax increase

Budget discussions are to take place this week

City of White Rock scheduled two council meetings this week for the operating budget and draft financial plan.

The finance and audit committee meeting is to be held tomorrow at 5 p.m. in the city’s council chambers. The meeting may continue Thursday, also to start at 5 p.m.

The 105-page agenda notes a “best budget scenario” of a 2020 property tax increase of 3.9 per cent.

However, the last financial plan (2019-2023) projected a 2020 property tax at 2.75 per cent.

“Since then, certain non-discretionary cost increases and unanticipated revenue reductions have put further pressure on property taxes,” the agenda notes. “Staff have undertaken significant review and analysis of the 2020 budget submissions to ensure they are reasonable and to identify other cost reductions and/or new revenues that could help pay for some of these increased expenditures and revenue reductions.”

A 3.9 per cent property tax increase equates to a $130 tax increase on an average detached single-family home and a $49 increase on an average strata property in the city.

The increase has not yet been approved by council.

Monday’s agenda can be found here.

Previous story
Brain injury from domestic abuse a ‘public health crisis,’ says B.C. researcher
Next story
North Korea conducts ‘important test’ at once-dismantled site

Just Posted

White Rock looking at 3.9% tax increase

Budget discussions are to take place this week

PHOTOS: White Rock Festival of Lights celebrated with a cheer

Hundreds of people gathered in the city Saturday for a Christmas event

Surrey 37 per cent behind in housing supply projections

Of 18 cities in Metro Vancouver, only City of North Vancouver and Richmond met or exceeded projections

Seniors plead to Surrey council ahead of public hearing for 1,000-plus unit development

In June, seniors in the buildings said they felt ‘left in the cold’ as plans for redevelopment materialized

Surrey RCMP asks for public’s help to find missing 15-year-old boy

Prabhjot Singh Gill was last seen Dec. 6 in the area of 140th Street and 66th Avenue

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

Four men in hospital after early morning Vancouver stabbing

A large group of men was seen fighting in Yaletwon

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

Brain injury from domestic abuse a ‘public health crisis,’ says B.C. researcher

Nearly 80% of the domestic violence victims who reported to police last year were women

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Roussel, Leivo tally two apiece for Vancouver

‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria

Several athletes were sent home, quarantined on the ferry

Strong turnout of volunteers to search for missing senior

Ted Vanderveen disappeared in rural Maple Ridge on Nov. 28

Most Read