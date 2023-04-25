White Rock limits property tax increase to 6.59 per cent

White Rock has managed to limit its property tax increase to 6.59 per cent for 2023.

Council gave first second and third readings to the tax bylaw at the April 17 meeting, with final adoption expected at the May 1 meeting.

The average increase paid by a single family homeowner will be $261, while an average strata/family homeowner will pay an additional $97.

Financial services director Candice Gartry told council the increase was down from the 7.02 per cent discussed at the last finance and audit committe meeting on March 27.

“This further decrease was a result of the additional anticipated non-market change revenue related to the revised (property tax) roll,” she said.

The increase represents increased spending of 3.59 per cent for operations, 2.09 per cent for capital projects and a 0.91 per cent for policing, according to a budget infographic prepared by city staff.

The tax rate for municipal general purposes (defined in dollars per $1,000 of taxable value) has been set at $2.11 for residential properties, $3.34 for business or other properties, $3.36 for light industrial properties, $1.08 for seasonal or recreational properties and $12.95 for utilities.



