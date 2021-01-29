An aerial view of White Rock’s town centre. (Tracy Holmes file photo)

An aerial view of White Rock’s town centre. (Tracy Holmes file photo)

White Rock is the only city in the Lower Mainland with vacancy rate below 1%

Surrey’s vacancy rate increases to 1.4% notes CMHC report

The City of White Rock is the only municipality in the Lower Mainland with an apartment rental vacancy rate of less than one per cent.

The statistic is included in Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s annual report, published Jan. 28, highlighting the cost to rent, along with the number of purpose-built rental vacancies, across the country.

And while the City of Surrey’s rental vacancy rate jumped from 0.5 per cent in 2019 to 1.4 per cent in 2020, White Rock saw a decrease in availability. The vacancy rate in White rock dropped from 1.7 per cent in 2019 to 0.8 per cent in 2020.

White Rock also had the lowest median rent in the Lower Mainland at $1,095. Surrey’s median rent was $1,209 and for downtown Vancouver, which had a vacancy rate of 6.5 per cent, it was $1,725.

The report notes that regional differences in vacancy rates are consistent with findings in other large Canadian centres such as Toronto and Montreal, where demand has shifted away from downtown cores to more outlying areas and neighbouring cities.

“I think that’s very accurate,” Mayor Darryl Walker said Thursday, adding that he’s not surprised White Rock has the lowest vacancy rate in the Lower Mainland.

“First of all, it’s a small community with limited options for housing… We just don’t have the availability of the land and, therefore, the buildings that other larger municipalities have.”

Another pressure on vacancy rates, Walker added, is that White Rock is a “go-to community” and “when people live here, they don’t want to leave.”

Proposed apartment building turned down

At Monday’s (Jan. 25) regular council meeting, council turned down an application for an 80-unit purpose-built rental building located at 1485 Fir St.

Walker voted in support of the project, while his fellow Democracy Direct councillors Couns. Erika Johanson, Anthony Manning, Christopher Trevelyan and Scott Krisjtanson voted against it.

Couns. Helen Fathers and Couns. David Chesney cast votes in support.

“The reason I supported it is because it becomes rental units that we really badly need,” Walker said. “It’s six storeys in height, which is higher than some people want, but it’s also a wooden structure. It can be created and built cheaper… so it can afford to be more reasonably priced as rental units.”

The 80-unit structure was to replace a three-storey rental building that was built in 1965. Walker said the building is approaching the end of its life. He noted that some of the other, older purpose-built rental buildings in White Rock are at the same stage.

RELATED: White Birch developer feels ‘betrayed’ by City of White Rock council

“But if somebody comes in and decides to do something new, then we have to be flexible enough to work with the developer, so that we can have more rental units,” Walker said.

The day after council defeated the project, the developer of the proposal contacted PAN and said he felt “betrayed” by some members of council because “they gave me so much encouragement and support for two years.”

Coun. Johanson, who voted against the six-storey project, took issue with PAN’s coverage of the issue, which included councillors’ comments made during the meeting.

“You’ve taken a very strong position in favour of the developer and made absolutely no attempt to contact anyone on council,” Johanson said in a voice mail to PAN.

Contacted Thursday, Johanson declined a request for comment, referring PAN instead to Coun. Manning, who is chairman of the city’s housing advisory committee.

Manning said affordability of units in the proposed 80-unit building and potential congestion in the neighbourhood were two reasons he voted against the proposal.

Had the project been proposed for an area along North Bluff Road, Manning said, he would have supported it “in a heartbeat.”

“It’s the wrong location at this time. I think once things settle down around the town core and we are able to adjust, respond to the increased traffic, then we can we look at a lot of those purpose-built buildings in that area,” Manning said.

In terms of increasing rental stock in the city, Manning indicated that the ideal situation would be to have BC Housing involved in future projects.

“Yes, especially in a town like White Rock that is land-poor, we need BC Housing. A lot of these municipalities, such as our neighbours to the north, they can offer land that the city already owns with a developer or with BC housing or both in concert. We don’t really have that luxury,” Manning said.

As for the results of the CHMA report, Manning said he anticipates even more pressure on the rental market in White Rock going forward.

“Because with the new-found ability by many people to work from home during the pandemic, I really don’t see that we’re reversing much,” Manning said.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockHousingrental market

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Van speeds through red light while allegedly fleeing Burnaby police
Next story
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

Just Posted

Left to right: Edith Katronis and Jonathan Katronis of Katronis Real Estate, Courtney van den Boogaard and Matthew Campbell of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, and Reid Hardman and Teddie Hoegler of BC Plant Health Care pause for a picture on 176th Street Jan. 28. Both Katronis Real Estate and BC Plant Health Care donated $5,000 each to become co-lead sponsors for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraising initiative. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen leaps closer to fundraising goal for Coldest Night of the Year

Co-lead sponsors BC Plant Health Care and Katronis Real Estate push Community Kitchen over $70,000 mark

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
City of Surrey receives inclusive workplace award

Surrey receives Untapped 2020 BC Workplace Inclusion Award for hiring people with disabilities

With hockey season over and school online, South Surrey resident Mason Smith used his free time to start an online business, Dane Cutlery. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey hockey player cuts through boredom by starting online business

Stuck at home due to COVID-19 lockdown, Mason Smith creates Dane Cutlery

An aerial view of White Rock’s town centre. (Tracy Holmes file photo)
White Rock is the only city in the Lower Mainland with vacancy rate below 1%

Surrey’s vacancy rate increases to 1.4% notes CMHC report

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)
Hearing set for former massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
’Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

The CBC TV show Dragons’ Den is now accepting applications for virtual auditions. (CBC TV photo)
Applications open for Dragons’ Den virtual auditions

Hit CBC TV show has held in-person auditions in Lower Mainland for many years

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

A Dodge Caravan zooms into an intersection against a red light in Burnaby on Jan. 16. Authorities are trying to identify the witnesses who were in the crosswalk at the time. (Burnaby RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Van speeds through red light while allegedly fleeing Burnaby police

Burnaby RCMP are asking witnesses of the Jan. 16 incident to come forward

Canadians saved a lot of spending money during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a new report (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)
Canadians saved 5x more spending money in 2020: report

Average household savings amounted to $5,816 in 2020, compared to $1,144 the previous year

Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume, right, speaks at the inauguration of a memorial to the 2017 mosque shooting, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Quebec City. From the left, Luce Pelletier, artist who designed the memorial, MP Joel Lightbound, Boufeldja Benabdallah, and MNA Joelle Boutin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Online events begin today marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Boufeldja Benabdallah says a national day of remembrance will help people heal

Most Read