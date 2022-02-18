White Rock house hit by gunfire

Shattered glass on a balcony indicates where a house on Oxenham Street in White Rock was hit by gunfire Wednesday night. (Contributed photo).

White Rock RCMP are investigating a shooting incident Wednesday night (Feb. 16) which left damage to a house on Oxenham Street.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls told Peace Arch News that a 911 call was received at around 8:30 p.m. reporting shots fired in the 14700-block of Oxenham Street.

Attending officers found evidence “consistent with a shooting targeting one house,” he said, but no injuries have been reported.

Officers are continuing their investigation and a motive for the shooting has not been determined, Pauls said.

“This type of offence is not common in White Rock and we are engaged with the broader policing community to advance this investigation,” he added.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the White Rock RCMP at 778-545-4800 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, at Crime Stoppers (1 -800-222-8477) or www.solvecrime.ca.

