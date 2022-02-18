Shattered glass on a balcony indicates where a house on Oxenham Street in White Rock was hit by gunfire Wednesday night. (Contributed photo).

Shattered glass on a balcony indicates where a house on Oxenham Street in White Rock was hit by gunfire Wednesday night. (Contributed photo).

White Rock house hit by gunfire

RCMP investigating motives behind Wednesday night shooting incident

White Rock RCMP are investigating a shooting incident Wednesday night (Feb. 16) which left damage to a house on Oxenham Street.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls told Peace Arch News that a 911 call was received at around 8:30 p.m. reporting shots fired in the 14700-block of Oxenham Street.

Attending officers found evidence “consistent with a shooting targeting one house,” he said, but no injuries have been reported.

Officers are continuing their investigation and a motive for the shooting has not been determined, Pauls said.

“This type of offence is not common in White Rock and we are engaged with the broader policing community to advance this investigation,” he added.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the White Rock RCMP at 778-545-4800 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, at Crime Stoppers (1 -800-222-8477) or www.solvecrime.ca.

crimeRCMPWhite Rock

Previous story
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen’s sexual assault case will be tried by judge and jury
Next story
Rays of hope emerge in rebuild of Lytton months after wildfire destruction

Just Posted

A woman crosses 176th Street in Cloverdale in April, 2021. 176th Street will close five times this year as Cloverdale Market Days returns for the first time since 2019 after two straight years of COVID-caused cancellation. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Market Days returns to Cloverdale after 2-year COVID-caused hiatus

This artist’s drawing of the two-sheet Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex will look somewhat different after it’s completed in 2024. The building’s final design had to be squeezed into a smaller footprint after the city signed a long-term lease with Warner Bros. to rent out the northeast corner of the Fairgrounds. Warner Bros. constructed a set for their new TV series “Superman & Lois”on the site. (Image via City of Surrey)
Construction for new Cloverdale Arena on schedule

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
In Surrey, COVID booster doses hit 48%

The Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign organized a rally outside if Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday (Jan. 25, 2022) for Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s first court appearance for his public mischief charge. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum urged to pay for his own court cost in public mischief case