White Rock house fire under investigation, leaves home uninhabitable

The fire happened on Aug. 15 in the 1500-block of Phoenix Street in White Rock

The residence that was engulfed in flames one night on Aug. 15 was in the 1500-block of Phoenix Street in White Rock. (Sobia Moman photo)

A devastating house fire in White Rock has left the family’s home uninhabitable.

White Rock Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at about 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 and successfully contained the fire. All of the residents of the home were able to get out of the home safely, Deputy Fire Chief Norman MacLeod told Peace Arch News.

“We investigated the next day and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The family was connected with family support services and the support services provided to them for 72 hours,” MacLeod said, adding that he does not have any further details of the family.

According to several neighbours, there was a family of three living in the home, comprised of a mother and her two sons and a pet cat.

One neighbour was quick to act that Monday night. As soon as he heard a commotion, he ran outside and saw the entire home ablaze with flames, he told PAN.

“I could see it up in flames, I don’t know if somebody ran in and rescued everybody, but they were all outside, there was three of them. I was out before the fire trucks, I had my son call 911 but they said they had already known,” the witness said.

“It was fully engulfed so I unloaded one fire extinguisher but the fire extinguisher had no effect. The fire didn’t even feel it. It was extensive, inside the house and outside in the garage and fully around the side.”

Another neighbour, John Douglas is looking into ways to help out the family devastated by the fire. He would like to set up a donation fund for the three to help them get back on their feet.

Other neighbours shared that they would also like to donate to the family if they are open.

“I felt sorry for them… these people are going to be needing some help,” a neighbour said.

