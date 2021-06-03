White Rock grants in aid include Remembrance project

White Rock Museum and Archives has been given the largest single grant in aid by the city this year, to help launch a Remembrance Day bus shelter poster project. (File photo)

White Rock council has approved its list of grants-in-aid for this year – $29,800 in all – and largest single item is $5,000 for White Rock Museum and Archives to develop a program of historical posters for bus shelters marking Remembrance Day.

Recreation and culture director Eric Stepura told council at its May 31 online regular meeting that the funds will go principally for research, photo research and graphic design of the posters, which would highlight the activities of White Rock residents during the First and Second World Wars.

But he said plans are to have “a minimum of three bus shelters signs up” for 2021, which could expand to as many as 10 for subsequent years.

“The $5,000 is to get the project underway for this year,” Stepura said, adding that while shelter locations have not yet been determined, the posters would be “up for a month around Remembrance Day and probably longer.”

Some other grants-in-aid – $1,500 each for the White Rock Pride Society, the Christmas on the Peninsula Society, the Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club, and the Earl Marriott Senior Dry Grad, plus $800 for CARP – were approved pending confirmation that the organizations’ planned 2021 events take place.

If any of them don’t come to pass, the allotted money will return to the general grant-in-aid budget.

Council approved a further $21,000 in grants-in-aid to some 17 organizations, including $2,000 to the Semiahmoo Peninsula Marine Rescue Society, as well as $1,500 grants to Avalon Women’s Centre, Peace Arch Hospice Society, the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society and Sources Foundation, and $1,500 to such arts groups as White Rock Players Club, the Peninsula Arts Foundation, Surrey Youth Theatre Company and the White Rock Orchestra.



