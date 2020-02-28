Condominiums under construction in White Rock. (Tracy Holmes photo)

White Rock endorses resolution on strata insurance rates

Step ‘mainly symbolic’ says Governance and Legislation chair

White Rock council – in its Governance and Legislation Committee role Monday night – unanimously endorsed a resolution on skyrocketing strata insurance rates that committee chair Coun. Anthony Manning admits is “mainly symbolic.”

The city’s resolution, to be sent to the Lower Mainland Local Government Association, calls on B.C.’s provincial government to act “swiftly and decisively to create a risk-sharing model that would return strata insurance premiums and owner deductibles to 2019 levels, adjusted for inflation.”

The resolution notes that strata corporations have seen insurance premiums shoot up by as much as several hundred per cent this year, and strata owners have seen a similar exponential rise in deductibles, partly because of insurers’ aversion to climate change-related risk.

READ MORE: Strata building insurance spikes on Peninsula

But as Manning – also chair of the city’s Housing Advisory Committee – pointed out following the meeting, the crisis is not only financially catastrophic for strata corporations and their members as well as individual owners.

More than that, he said, it also imperils the concept of strata developments as a more affordable, better land use choice within communities, while shrinking the supply of multi-unit homes as a viable housing option in B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. Liberals call for assistance on soaring strata insurance rates

The snag, he said, is that, under B.C.’s Local Government Act, individual cities and municipalities such as White Rock have no powers to address the situation.

“The LGA is a curious beast – a very colonial institution,” he said, noting that only Vancouver, with its own charter, has the ability to act outside of most provisions of the legislation.

“But something needs to be done.”

The association sent out a call for resolutions from local governments on province-wide issues in January, reminding its 33 member governments that resolutions received from the LMLGA – and supported by members as a whole –tend to carry more weight than those submitted by individual communities.

Manning told council that he placed the resolution on the agenda to take advantage of the window of opportunity to make a submission to the LMLGA.

“If the LMLGA endorses tonight’s council resolution it will be brought forward to the Union of BC Municipalities in September,” Manning said following the meeting, adding that he’s aware that it might go no further than that.

“A resolution endorsed by the UBCM must still be tabled as legislation in Victoria (and) there’s no guarantee that parliament will act on it,” he said.

But Manning said he feels the issue of unchecked strata insurance rate increases is looming “larger by the day”

“Hopefully the province will step in long before then,” he said.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Just Posted

Surrey Police to work with integrated teams during transition from RCMP

Terry Waterhouse says new police force will ‘collaborate’ with RCMP to maintain continuity of investigations

Solicitor General has ‘no illusions’ about acrimony over Surrey’s police transition

Farnworth wants report released to public ‘a week this coming Tuesday’

Dubai-based company buys Fraser Surrey Docks

Company also has ports and terminals in Vancouver, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert

OUR VIEW: Surrey politicians’ absence speaks volumes

Nobody wants their input to be met with silence or indifference

Delta Hockey Academy wins WHL U.S. Challenge Cup

Canadian youth teams dominated the inaugural tournament last weekend in Kent, Wash.

Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Ryan nets hat trick in return as Senators beat Canucks 5-2

Ottawa winger received assistance for admitted alcohol problem

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Neither party speaking on the groundwork laid for tomorrow’s talks

Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Chief of staff to the B.C. speaker Alan Mullen says situation with demonstrators appears ‘fluid’

MPs to examine privacy implications of facial-recognition technology used by RCMP

The MPs will look at how the technology affects the privacy, security and safety of children

Dates back to 2009: Calgary police lay charges in fraud involving semi-trucks

Three people from Calgary are facing charges that include fraud over $5,000

Aspiring entrepreneurs invited to pitch ideas at Dragons’ Den auditions

Abbotsford and Vancouver the only Lower Mainland try-out locations

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs optimistic ahead of talks with feds, province

Discussions with provincial and federal governments expected to start later today

Most Read