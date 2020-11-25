The City of White Rock is posting signage at popular outdoor public spaces to encourage mask-wearing when social distancing is a challenge. (City of White Rock image)

White Rock encourages mask-wearing at outdoor public spaces

Signage erected in parks and along the waterfront

The City of White Rock is now encouraging people to wear masks in outdoor spaces when it’s hard to stay two metres apart.

In a news release issued Wednesday (Nov. 25), city officials note that signs have been posted in public places, including parks, on the White Rock Pier and along the waterfront promenade encouraging people to stay two metres apart and to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The move was suggested by the city’s COVID-19 Recovery Task Force, and is directed at residents and visitors alike, the release notes.

“Council approved a mask communication campaign on Nov. 9, 2020, just ahead of the Provincial Health Officer’s direction on Nov. 19 that moved wearing masks from expected to mandatory,” the release adds.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

“Wearing a mask can help protect others by containing a person’s droplets when they are talking, laughing, singing, coughing or sneezing. Wearing a cloth mask is mandatory at shopping malls, grocery stores, community centres, on transit and other public indoor spaces.”

Mayor Darryl Walker described the step as “one small thing we can do for ourselves and for those who are vulnerable and might experience extreme symptoms, or worse, if they contract COVID-19.”


Most Read