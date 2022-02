Surrey RCMP put school in hold and secure ‘abundance of caution’

White Rock Elementary has been placed on a “hold and secure.”

Surrey RCMP confirmed reports that the school was placed on a hold and secure Monday (Feb. 7) morning.

“Surrey RCMP is investigating an incident in the South Surrey area and out of an abundance of caution White Rock Elementary has been placed on a hold and secure,” police said in an email.

Police indicated they are not releasing further details at this time.