White Rock RCMP patrol the pier on Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock RCMP patrol the pier on Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock driver cited for vehicle noise akin to that made by a plane

West Beach resident calls for increased enforcement as summer traffic ramps up

The weekend’s summer-like weather drew crowds to White Rock’s waterfront, and with that, ample opportunity for police to crack down on noisy vehicles – one of which was found to be better-suited for air travel.

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said the particularly offensive vehicle was among “about a dozen” inspected over the weekend, four of which were issued inspection notices.

It “was so loud it exceeded the noise limit while idling,” Pauls told Peace Arch News. “It was 96 decibels at idle, the limit is 83 decibels, further inspection had the vehicle well exceeding the limit in the sound range of a small turboprop plane.”

Pauls said residents can expect to see police returning a focus to loud and modified cars this season – last year’s efforts included enhanced shifts on Marine Drive and additional citywide enforcement year-round, he noted – with an “advertised vehicle inspection station,” to ensure they meet Motor Vehicle Act regulations.

“I should also note that drivers spinning their tires or revving their engines in an egocentric display will be charged for unnecessary noise,” he added.

READ MORE: White Rock RCMP targeting noisy vehicles

But at least one resident isn’t optimistic that the enforcement will do anything to ease concerns along West Beach.

Marilou Kirstein told PAN that speed and noise largely goes unchecked on the strip’s west side. And with the pandemic giving her plenty of time to spend on her deck, she says she’s got a front-row view of the problem and any steps that may or may not be underway to address them.

On Sunday (April 18), police tweeted a photo taken by PAN reporter Aaron Hinks that afternoon of officers on the pier, sharing that their weekend so far had included “many calls for service, many of which take priority.”

“We had foot patrols, speed enforcement West/East beach & other areas, modified car inspections on the hump, & did a homelessness count (more on that later),” the tweet states.

The photo, Pauls told PAN, resolves any perception that police are not on the beat.

“It’s a big area with lots of people, and the members were also doing traffic enforcement at various areas along Marine,” he added.

But Kirstein said she saw no such presence.

“Wherever they were, they weren’t on West Beach,” she said Tuesday.

“Nothing happened during the day here.”

Kirstein said the worst times of day are from 4-6 p.m. and 9:30-10:30 p.m., and issues have included loud car-club groups and road races.

On Sunday, she added her own police presence to the strip – a seven-foot wooden Mountie dressed in Red Serge. It was a tongue-in-cheek tactic that evoked smiles and photo ops, but had little other effect, she said.

“People grinned and some people came by and got their pictures taken with him, but other than that, nothing. It’s been a zoo all weekend,” she said.

Kirstein said she connected with the staff sergeant last week and was assured that steps will be taken in the months ahead. She was also promised a follow-up conversation next month regarding whether ramped up efforts have made a difference.

But after the weekend, she isn’t holding her breath. She said she doesn’t want a reputation for ‘crying wolf,’ for calling police too often with complaints, “and then they come down here and it’s gone.”

“But… it’s got to be easier than this.”

Pauls encouraged anyone with concerns about policing or the deployment of White Rock officers to contact him (778-545-4800), “as we can’t do our job effectively without the feedback from the community.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vaccination of North Delta first responders to be ‘largely complete’ by end of week
Next story
Surrey, White Rock students win awards at virtual science fair

Just Posted

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

SAIL students Patrick Cioata and Nathan Yeung are among five Surrey students from the BC/Yukon Virtual Science Fair who were selected as finalists for the 2021 Canada-Wide Science Fair. (Photo: Surrey Schools)
Surrey, White Rock students win awards at virtual science fair

Nearly half of the winners were from SAIL

Chief Constable Norm Lipinski, Surrey Police Service. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Police Service to begin public consultation late June, early July

Community input, chief constable says, ‘will occur’

Surrey RCMP reunited three stolen puppies with their mom. (RCMP handout)
Puppies stolen from South Surrey home located, reunited with mom

Surrey RCMP said they found the stolen puppies on April 16

Parking lots were nearly full in White Rock Sunday (April 18) afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock driver cited for vehicle noise akin to that made by a plane

West Beach resident calls for increased enforcement as summer traffic ramps up

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
VIDEO: Trudeau defends Canada’s travel restrictions as effective but open to doing more

Trudeau said quarantine hotels for international air travellers will continue until at least May 21

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin’s trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Court TV via AP, Pool
George Floyd’s death was ‘wake-up call’ about systemic racism: Trudeau

Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on all three charges against him

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Rowing Canada sanctions former head coach of B.C. varsity women’s team

Suspension of Barney Williams would be reversed if he complies with certain terms

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, front left, puts a shot wide of the goal behind Toronto Maple Leafs goalie David Rittich (33), of the Czech Republic, as Vancouver’s Jake Virtanen (18) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Pearson, Sutter each score 2 as Canucks dump Maple Leafs 6-3

Toronto drops fifth game in a row

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. announces historic half-billion-dollar funding for overdose crisis, mental health

Of it, $152 million will be used to address the opioid crisis and see the creation of 195 new substance use treatment beds

FILE – A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Public transit to be free for kids 12 and younger – a ‘bold’ B.C. budget line advocates applaud

Program could save families upwards of $50 per month

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. budget to expand $10-a-day child care, but misses the mark on ‘truly universal’ system

$111 million will be used to fund 3,750 new $10-a-day spaces though 75 additional ChildCareBC universal prototype sites over the next three years.

John Wekking, Merritt Road Report - Facebook Coquihalla Road Report
Wildfire sparks off Coquihalla in Merritt

The wildfire is located near the Dollarama off of Highway 5

Most Read