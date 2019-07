Lee Lewis says a pitbull attack on White Rock beach has left him with muscle damage. (Contributed photo)

A man says a dog attack Thursday evening on White Rock beach has left him with muscle damage.

Lee Lewis told Peace Arch News that the incident occurred at about 6 p.m., and involved a pitbull.

“I suffered multiple cuts and muscle damage to right arm,” Lewis writes in an email Thursday night. “The owner ran away with his dog and fled in a white Mercedes SUV leaving me bleeding and injured.”

PAN has reached out to White Rock RCMP regarding the report.

More to come…