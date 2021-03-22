Building heights in the ‘Waterfront Village’ area of West Beach and East Beach will be among topics when a discussion of a recent resident survey moves to the Land Use and Planning Committee next month. (File photo)

Building heights in the ‘Waterfront Village’ area of West Beach and East Beach will be among topics when a discussion of a recent resident survey moves to the Land Use and Planning Committee next month. (File photo)

White Rock defers discussion of non-town centre heights

More time needed to ‘digest’ results of most recent public survey – councillor

White Rock council is not through discussing building heights outside of the town centre.

READ MORE: White Rock council to renew focus on limiting building heights

At the March 8 online meeting, council voted in favour of deferring a decision on drafting OCP amendment bylaws setting maximum building heights in other areas of the city, in spite of a push from Coun. Erika Johanson to start the process.

Discussion centred on a report from planning and development services director Carl Isaak, which summarized what he described as a “healthy” response to a public survey on what heights residents feel are appropriate for these areas.

Johanson said she saw no good reason to defer the discussion, also questioning the need for a survey, since extensive consultation through workshops has already been done.

“We’ve been waiting for two years to do this, we’ve got information in front of us… I don’t know how much more we need to think about this,” she said, in comments that were echoed by Coun. Scott Kristjanson.

“We’ve known about this forever, at least since 2019,” he said.

However council ultimately supported – in a split vote, with Couns. Johanson, Kristjanson and Trevelyan opposed – a motion from Coun. David Chesney to defer further discussion to a future Land Use and Planning Committee meeting.

“This is a tremendous amount of information,” Chesney said. “I’m happy to see we got such an incredible response from the community, but speaking for myself, I would like to have more time to digest this and discuss it, and do a bit more research myself.”

Coun. Anthony Manning said he supported a deferment since the town centre area is also up for discussion and some input on that may be at odds with the current feedback.

“It may be wise just to do all of this at one time,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong in waiting for another month-and-a-half.”

A total of 491 responses, both hard copy and online, were received for the survey, conducted between Jan. 15 and Feb. 12.

For the Town Centre Transition area (east of Johnston Road) some 43 per cent preferred further reducing height maximums, with 32 per cent in favour of keeping heights at the current maximums (19 per cent approved a middle course between these two options).

In the Waterfront Village (West Beach area), 48 per cent favoured three storeys generally, with some exceptions depending on site slope, while 39 per cent preferred keeping height restrictions where they are (generally four storeys).

In the Waterfront Village (East Beach area) 49 per cent also favoured three storeys generally, with some exceptions allowing for site slope, while 38 per cent supported the existing height restriction (generally four storeys).

In the East Side Large Lot Infill Area, 45 per cent were in favour of maintaining existing three-storey townhouse policies for the properties east of the 12-storey ‘Altus’ building under construction, while 41 per cent preferred the four to five storeys proposed in an active rezoning and OCP amendment application.

City of White Rockdevelopment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One in five B.C. transactions being paid in cash
Next story
2nd Canadian goes on trial in China on spying charges

Just Posted

W. W. Hastings photo
SURREY NOW & THEN: The Friday when Freda stormed through, cutting power for up to a week

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

A Rocha Canada, located in South Surrey, has been awarded a $50,000 grant to help protect the Little Campbell River Watershed. (Tracy Holmes photo)
South Surrey’s A Rocha Canada receives $50,000 grant for wetland protection

Grant issued as part of provincial conservation and economic stimulus program

A view of the “I Spy a City” digital art show at Surrey’s UrbanScreen, on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre. (submitted photo: Brian Giebelhaus/Surrey Art Gallery)
‘I Spy a City’ images flash on Surrey’s UrbanScreen this spring

Exhibit on the wall of Whalley building created by Flavourcel animation collective

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen (top L) and Yorkton-Melville MP Cathay Wagantal, the Conservative party veterans affairs shadow minister (bottom L), will be featured speakers at a virtual town hall on Saturday, April 3, organized by a group of students at École Salish Secondary School, with moderators Joanne Park and Dario F. (Top) and Joon Sohn and Seline Luc (bottom) (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Cloverdale-Langley City MP to take part in virtual town hall on veterans affairs

Student group to host event on Saturday, April 3

Police in Surrey investigate what they call a “serious” single-vehicle crash in Newton Sunday, March 21. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)
UPDATE: Three people, including five-year-old girl, hurt after SUV drives onto sidewalk

Police say driver is Class 7 (learner) and that distracted driving may be to blame

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass clinics are in operation across B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. prepares for steep increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

Online appointment booking expected to start April 6

While indicators of mental health slightly fluctuate with economic relief programs, severity of lockdowns and other factors, what remains clear is the pandemic’s undeniable, prolonged effect on our well-being — an effect that will likely linger long after mass vaccination efforts wrap up. (Pixabay.com)
How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health

Lockdown measures quickly came into effect as coronavirus cases ramped up across Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Co.'s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Petition asks Ottawa to review overall effect of expanded coal-mining in Alberta

The petition containing 18,000 names from across Canada was started by Latasha Calf Robe of the Niitsitapi Water Protectors

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply

Abbotsford artist Julia Martens works with a number of different mediums and is looking to grow her art career. (Mitchell Cook photo)
Abbotsford artist using unique abilities to create art

MEI grad Julia Martens, who has a form of synesthesia, aiming to grow art career

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15. RCMP say there could be a connection to a second hammer attack, near the Canada Post office on Ryan Road on Saturday, March 20.
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Pedestrians struck in unprovoked attacks in two separate incidents in Courtenay

Most Read