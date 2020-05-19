White Rock crime down 9 per cent this year

First-quarter statistics note manslaughter charge and trend in ‘sextortion’ scams

The number of crimes reported in White Rock dropped by nine per cent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period last year, according to statistics shared last week by the detachment’s commander.

In a report distributed Wednesday, Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls notes that 422 criminal matters were reported to police between Jan. 1 and March 31, compared to 465 in the same quarter last year.

So far this year, the majority (56 per cent) of crimes were to do with property crime. Just one per cent were drug offences, while 28 per cent related to disturbance or “breach” calls (a reference to someone breaching court-ordered conditions).

Reports of thefts from vehicles decreased by 23 per cent from the first quarter of 2019, while residential break-and-enters saw an increase of three incidents (11, compared to eight in the same period last year).

Of the break-ins, three occurred while people were at home sleeping, the report notes. Five were to vacant homes and two were to garages that had been left open.

An arrest and charge was made in connection with one of the break-in incidents, the report adds.

Of six business break-ins, four were to restaurants, three of which occurred in the first month (March 15 to APril 15) of restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Less than 10” sexual offences were reported in the first quarter, as well as one fatal assault. The latter, which occurred in February, resulted in a manslaughter charge, the report notes.

READ MORE: Manslaughter charge laid in White Rock Five Corners incident

Pauls’ report notes a trend in “sextortion” reports, in which victims receive an email stating that the sender has compromising video of them, or records of pornography websites visited, and demands money. The emails are a scam, the report notes.

Police recommended a total of 25 criminal charges to Crown Counsel this quarter, compared to 44 in the same period last year.

In all, the volume of calls for police assistance in White Rock was eight per cent lower in the first quarter of 2020 compared to last year. The report notes that the impact on reports due to front-counter services being reduced and a pause on volunteer programs – both due to the pandemic – will be better-assessed at the end of the next quarter.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Just Posted

‘Cloverdale Market Days’ has been cancelled for 2020

The Surrey street festival usually draws more than 5,000 attendees

Cloverdale Strong: our town in a pandemic

Shuttered businesses dot Cloverdale’s empty streets

Cloverdale teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

B.C. pilots to honour Snowbirds member killed in crash with Lower Mainland flyover

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

Former Snowbird leader mourns jet crash victim

B.C.’s George Miller predicts this could – but he hopes it doesn’t – spell the demise of his old team

VIDEO: B.C. Taekwondo school hosts virtual sparring match

Members mimed hitting and being hit for tongue-in-cheek Facebook video

Commander calls Snowbirds crash ‘worst nightmare’ as Forces begins investigation

One service member was killed while another was seriously injured in the crash

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

VIDEO: Car collectors come out in droves for drive through Fort Langley

A ‘spontaneous’ drive replaces annual May Day Parade, surprising village residents and shoppers alike

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

Could the COVID-19 pandemic mean the end of the traditional buffet?

Experts are asking events and restaurants to stay away from buffet-style meals

Virus interrupts St. Helens eruption anniversary plans

Several agencies are presenting talks and experiences online in lieu of in-person events

Most Read