White Rock councillor Fathers remembered as ‘true pillar of the community’

Helen Fathers was in her fourth term as a White Rock councillor. (City of White Rock photo)

Longtime White Rock councillor Helen Fathers has passed away after “a lengthy illness.”

The City of White Rock made the announcement Tuesday “with very heavy hearts,” while noting her many contributions to the community.

Fathers, who was originally from Nottingham, England, was a White Rock resident for more than 30 years, and “was a passionate community advocate and a true pillar of our community,” a news release notes.

For many years, Fathers served as operations manager of the White Rock Farmers’ Market, and was also the director of the B.C. Association of Farmers’ Markets. She was a four-term city councillor, having first been elected in 2008.

She continued to serve in that role until her death.

“The loss of Helen Fathers is a loss to the entire White Rock community,” said Mayor Darryl Walker.

“Helen had vision and was committed to serving our community. She was also collaborative and a truly kind and caring person. White Rock City Council has lost a wonderful asset.

“She will be incredibly missed.”

Fathers is survived by her husband, Rob; daughter, Ellie; and mother, Margaret in White Rock, and her father, Bernard, and brother, Rod, in England.

Those wishing to express their condolences to the family can do so by emailing clerksoffice@whiterockcity.ca



