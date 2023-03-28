White Rock council to send letter of support to keep local mental health facility open

Buena Vista Lodge, home to 10 people with mental health issues, is set to close at the end of May

Buena Vista Lodge is set to close at the end of May because Fraser Health’s funding for the bedrooms will not be transferred to a new set of operators. (Sobia Moman file photo)

Staff members and supporters of a White Rock mental health housing facility – scheduled to close at the end of May – spoke at the White Rock City council meeting Monday night, urging the community to join their fight to save the home.

On Oct. 5, 2022, operators of Buena Vista Lodge received a letter from Fraser Health Authority after the owners requested the lease for their assisted living home be transferred to new operators. The letter stated that the health authority has “dedicated our resources to other projects,” adding an agreement with new operators would not be granted.

A new mental health housing facility will be coming to Cloverdale on May 1, Fraser Health confirmed to Peace Arch News on Friday (March 24). Five of Buena Vista Lodge’s remaining 10 residents will be moving there, three are going to other facilities and two still do not know yet know where they will live once Buena Vista closes, the health authority confirmed.

Operator of the facility for seven years, Iqbal Singh Pangalia, who goes by Tom, stressed to council on Monday (March 27) how much he and his wife want to see the space remain open and to have their contract transferred over to new owners.

“In White Rock and South Surrey, we have lost over 100 beds in the last two years. If this one goes, we’re gonna have no beds left in White Rock,” Pangalia said.

“I find that very disturbing, to say the least.”

Mayor Megan Knight said the municipality does not have the jurisdiction to keep Buena Vista Lodge open and deferred to Guillermo Ferrero, the City’s chief administrative officer, for suggestions about how council can help.

Ferrero replied that a letter of support can be sent on behalf of council to Fraser Health and the Ministry of Health.

Coun. Ernie Klassen said he is “totally in support of council writing a letter of support,” before making a motion to that end.

“I agree that a letter is a good place to start… I mean I’d love to see the facility stay, we’ll do anything we possibly can,” said Coun. David Chesney.

The motion was passed unanimously.

Another man, Tim, told council that he is thankful for a letter of support, but would like to see more action taken.

Every person living at Buena Vista Lodge – a facility that has been in operation for more than 50 years – is from White Rock, he added.

“They’re going to be shipped out to other places, possibly not together, and we’re saying, we are from the community. We’re born here, we wouldn’t want this to happen to any of the people that we love to get shipped out and moved on, especially in the times we are in right now,” Tim said.

“There’s enough stress and strife in people’s lives.”

“If this leaves White Rock, it’s taking our people and families. Our actions affect many, so let’s help them if we can and keep them at home where they’re safe and loved. Some of them have threatened that they won’t live (if they’re moved),” Tim added.

Coun. Christopher Trevelyan highlighted Knight’s earlier point that the city does not have the authority to do much, as it is a provincial matter.

“Are there any plans for any kind of a future protest or an event in front of it (so) the public can physically show up?” Trevelyan asked Tim, who replied that there is not yet a plan, but said it is a good idea and may be possible in the near future.

Also at the meeting was former White Rock mayor Darryl Walker, who has visited with Buena Vista Lodge staff and residents recently and supports keeping the facility open.

“I don’t think council could do much more at this point,” Walker told PAN after the meeting.

“It’s probably the most we could have done in the previous council. The letters are a good start but we still have a big battle ahead of us, and time is ticking. We’re going to be making other moves to try to find out exactly what the problem is, as far as Fraser Health is concerned.”

– with file from Alex Browne

