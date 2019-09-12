Clockwise from top left, White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker; Couns. David Chesney, Helen Fathers, Anthony Manning, Erika Johanson, Scott Kristjanson; Christopher Trevelyan.

White Rock council to boycott Chinese-sponsored reception at UBCM

Every member of council said they will not attend the PRC-sponsored event

In response to the Union of B.C. Municipalities announcement that it will not cancel a People’s Republic of China-sponsored gathering, every member of White Rock city council, including the mayor, has indicated they will not be attending the reception.

UBCM started to face increased scrutiny over its annual Chinese-sponsored reception as relations between Canada and China began to deteriorate.

Earlier this year, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West announced he would not attend the reception, in protest of the fact that two Canadians are being held in China.

West’s criticism comes as Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been detained in China for nearly 300 days.

RELATED:Feds ‘deeply concerned’ by China’s arrest of Canadians Kobrig, Spavor

On social media, West said even if he overlooked the “hostile actions of China,” like detaining the two Canadians and trade restrictions, “I won’t back down in my belief that taking $ from a foreign govt is wrong, that ignoring the hostile actions of #China is wrong (sic).”

White Rock resident Christian Lane, who made an unsuccessful bid for White Rock council last civic election, contacted Peace Arch News with his concerns regarding the PRC-sponsored event, and shared a letter he wrote to council.

In the letter, he called on each White Rock councillor to use their “platforms as leaders in our community, answer this call and publicly commit to boycotting the PRC reception.”

RELATED: Delta mayor joins push against Chinese reception at B.C. mayors’ convention

Lane wrote that the reception was overshadowed by PRC’s “arbitrary detention” of Spavor and Kovrig; “their imposition of hostile sanctions impacting Canada’s agriculture sector; their condemnation of our respect for the rule of law and their mobilization of the People’s Liberation Army as the citizens of Hong Kong take to the streets in the millions in a fight to maintain their democracy and freedoms.”

Contacted this week, every member of White Rock council told PAN that they will not be attending the reception.

White Rock Coun. Anthony Manning went further, and wrote to PAN that he will “boycott the PRC-sponsored reception unless there’s an organised protest, which I will attend instead.”

Manning shared a letter he wrote to West on July 10, which expressed support for West for speaking out against the Chinese sponsorship, and participation, in the UBCM forum.

“With proper media coverage, the public embarrassment ensuing from such a debacle may be enough to shame them into never sponsoring a UBCM event again,” Manning wrote to West.

The UBCM is to take place Sept. 23-27 in Vancouver.

Previous story
Accused in Surrey teen’s 2017 homicide return to court
Next story
Second-degree murder charges stayed against Abbotsford man accused of 2017 homicide

Just Posted

Developers should pay more to help buy land for new schools, Surrey trustee says

Terry Allen says ‘developers are getting off scott-free,’ province urged to review school acquisition fee

South Surrey eight-year-old turns lemonade into hay for injured farm animals

‘It’s, like, the best place possible for animals,’ says young volunteer

‘People are nervous here,’ says Surrey mill employee amid logging closures

Roughly 500 workers’ jobs at risk

Delta police respond to shots fired in Tsawwassen

Police say the incident is not believed to be gang related

OUR VIEW: Surrey mayor still swimming against that ride-hailing current

The provincial government has told him, essentially, ride-hailing is coming like it or not

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Power restored to 120,000 hydro customers after transmission failure in northern B.C.

Lightning suspected to be the cause, says BC Hydro

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

TOP 5: Deadliest bird-strike aviation disasters in history

737 forced to make emergency landing after hitting flock of birds in Abbotsford on Sept. 10.

Man thanks Victoria police for arresting him after drug-fuelled spree

Suspect says he was unable to access detox or social services

Elizabeth May: ‘Likely’ more Greens elected in Greater Victoria

Federal leader kicked of 43rd election in her riding of Saanich–Gulf Islands

Trudeau election plane damaged in Victoria after media bus drives under wing

Officials say Liberal leader’s scheduled flights to Kamloops and Edmonton are not affected

Most Read