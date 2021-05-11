White Rock council votes to make Marine Drive one-way route

White Rock council has voted to close the north lane of Marine Drive, making the main waterfront route an east-bound one-way.
The vote was a 6-1 split decision in council’s Monday (May 10) regular online meeting.
The move is aimed at allowing waterfront restaurants more patio space to offset a severe hit to business as a result of provincial health orders banning inside dining.
More to come…
