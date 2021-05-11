White Rock council votes to make Marine Drive one-way route

North lane of waterfront drive to be closed to traffic, allowing for expanded restaurant patios

The north lane of White Rock’s Marine Drive will be closed to traffic as a result of a decision by council, aimed at providing more patio space for waterfront restaurants. (File photo)

White Rock council has voted to close the north lane of Marine Drive, making the main waterfront route an east-bound one-way.

The vote was a 6-1 split decision in council’s Monday (May 10) regular online meeting.

The move is aimed at allowing waterfront restaurants more patio space to offset a severe hit to business as a result of provincial health orders banning inside dining.

More to come…



