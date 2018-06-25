White Rock council remuneration totals $300,000 for 2017

White Rock city council and staff remuneration details for 2017 are included in reports to be considered at tonight’s meeting (June 25). (File photo)

White Rock politicians were paid nearly $300,000 between them to run the city last year.

According to a corporate report included in tonight’s (Monday) council agenda, the total includes $78,730 paid to Mayor Wayne Baldwin, $34,634 paid to each of five councillors and $31,490 to Coun. David Chesney.

Expenses paid accounted for $14,441 of the total, with Coun. Bill Lawrence logging the highest amount, at $8,046 for the year – an amount that far exceeded anyone else on council. Baldwin’s expenses were next-highest, at $3,279, followed by Coun. Grant Meyer ($1,189), Coun. Megan Knight ($738), Coun. Lynne Sinclair ($666) and Coun. Helen Fathers ($523). Chesney did not claim any expenses, according to the report.

The tab for city employees’ wages was $12,939,556, not including employer contributions to things such as WorkSafeBC and pension plans.

Highest paid among city staff was chief administrative officer Dan Bottrill, who collected $229,893 – a 25 per cent increase since 2013, when he earned $183,944. The next-highest pay in 2017 went to financial services director Sandra Kurylo, at $176,151. Kurylo was followed by deputy fire Chief Ed Wolfe, at $171,969, and deputy fire Chief Bob Schlase ($165,246).

All four of those totals include unused vacation and other banked time paid out.

When it comes to expenses, the city’s utilities manager, Saad Jasim, topped the list, at $11,228. The city’s communications manager, Farnaz Farrokhi, spent the next highest, at $8,604, followed by Wolfe ($6,904) and Bottrill ($6,657).

Fire Capt. Mike Stark had the least staff expenses listed, claiming zero; several other firefighters claimed $26.

White Rock council was to vote Monday evening on receipt of the report.

Meanwhile in Surrey, city council cost taxpayers more than $930,000 in 2017; while city employees took home approximately $185.2 million.