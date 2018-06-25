White Rock city council and staff remuneration details for 2017 are included in reports to be considered at tonight’s meeting (June 25). (File photo)

White Rock council remuneration totals $300,000 for 2017

Corporate report lists council and staff wages and expenses

White Rock politicians were paid nearly $300,000 between them to run the city last year.

According to a corporate report included in tonight’s (Monday) council agenda, the total includes $78,730 paid to Mayor Wayne Baldwin, $34,634 paid to each of five councillors and $31,490 to Coun. David Chesney.

Expenses paid accounted for $14,441 of the total, with Coun. Bill Lawrence logging the highest amount, at $8,046 for the year – an amount that far exceeded anyone else on council. Baldwin’s expenses were next-highest, at $3,279, followed by Coun. Grant Meyer ($1,189), Coun. Megan Knight ($738), Coun. Lynne Sinclair ($666) and Coun. Helen Fathers ($523). Chesney did not claim any expenses, according to the report.

The tab for city employees’ wages was $12,939,556, not including employer contributions to things such as WorkSafeBC and pension plans.

Highest paid among city staff was chief administrative officer Dan Bottrill, who collected $229,893 – a 25 per cent increase since 2013, when he earned $183,944. The next-highest pay in 2017 went to financial services director Sandra Kurylo, at $176,151. Kurylo was followed by deputy fire Chief Ed Wolfe, at $171,969, and deputy fire Chief Bob Schlase ($165,246).

All four of those totals include unused vacation and other banked time paid out.

When it comes to expenses, the city’s utilities manager, Saad Jasim, topped the list, at $11,228. The city’s communications manager, Farnaz Farrokhi, spent the next highest, at $8,604, followed by Wolfe ($6,904) and Bottrill ($6,657).

Fire Capt. Mike Stark had the least staff expenses listed, claiming zero; several other firefighters claimed $26.

White Rock council was to vote Monday evening on receipt of the report.

Meanwhile in Surrey, city council cost taxpayers more than $930,000 in 2017; while city employees took home approximately $185.2 million.

 

Statement of 2017 remuneration and expenses for White Rock council. (City of White Rock report graphic)

