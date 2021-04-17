A police officer aims a radar gun at oncoming traffic during a school-zone speed trap traffic blitz outside Peace Arch Elementary in 2017. (File photo)

A police officer aims a radar gun at oncoming traffic during a school-zone speed trap traffic blitz outside Peace Arch Elementary in 2017. (File photo)

White Rock council heeds residents’ plea for better speed signage

Roper Avenue concerns note proximity of two elementary schools

Neighbourhood concerns about the dangers of speeding vehicles on Roper Avenue has received prompt action from White Rock council, with the approval of a request for increased speed signage in the area of Alan Hogg Park.

“Safety in this area would be particularly important,” said Amy Da Costa, speaking on behalf of other residents at council’s April 12 virtual meeting, noting that Roper passes both White Rock Elementary and Peace Arch Elementary.

Da Costa, a registered nurse who has previusly worked in injury prevention, said commonly-known statistics show “survivability (from accidents) at vehicle speeds of 50 km per hour is really only roughly 20 per cent; survivability at 30 km per hour is much closer to 90 per cent.”

In a written request to council, Da Costa and neighbour Fred Kline were asking for improvements to signage, a slight extension of the existing 30 km per hour zone so that signs are more visible, and to have the asphalt painted with large 30 km warning signs for the stretch of Roper between Finlay Street and Best Street (at the entrance to Alan Hogg Park).

READ ALSO: Slow down: All Surrey, North Delta speed cameras are now operational

READ ALSO: White Rock RCMP remind drivers to obey school-zone speed limits

A motion from Coun. Anthony Manning to grant all of the requests was approved unanimously by council.

Future steps that could be taken, Da Costa suggested, would be installing speed bumps on Roper Avenue, or making a 30 km per hour restriction, dawn to dusk, for all of Roper Avenue between Johnston Road and Stayte Road.

Engineering and municipal operations director Jim Gordon said staff would act immediately to review and improve visibility of existing signage, but noted that longer term improvements in signage, speed bumps and extended speed limits would be better to achieve as overall city policy rather than through a piecemeal neighborhood approach.

“This is an ongoing problem,” Da Costa told council, noting that she and Kline are part of an active neighbourhood group that monitors the situation and tries to deter speeders with its own signage.

She said it’s realized, however, that current signage doesn’t give drivers much warning of a speed change.

“What’s there really is difficult to see,” she said.

“Because, in part, it’s at the crest of the hill, we see that speeders come up quite quickly.”

She said current signage is “tucked in amongst trees” and, as soon as those trees get leaves, is “almost impossible to see.”

Da Costa said the two schools have specialty or choice programs (French Immersion at Peace Arch, Fine Arts at White Rock), which don’t require students to live by the schools to enrol in them — significantly increasing the amount of school traffic on Roper.

“Therefore this increases the possibility, for kids who are walking, pedestrians, to encounter vehicles on this road.”


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockSchoolsspeed limitsTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP intercept vehicle fleeing with infant taken from Kamloops hospital
Next story
Man in ‘critical’ condition following fire at Surrey house: RCMP

Just Posted

Sports broadcaster and 30-year high school football coach Farhan Lalji. (Image via farhanlalji.com)
Farhan Lalji chats about the new B.C. high school sports governance proposal

Lalji, a 30-year high school football coach, thinks the new proposal will be bad for student athletes

A man in his 60s has “severe burns” following a fire at a home in the 13500-block of 113 Avenue on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man in ‘critical’ condition following fire at Surrey house: RCMP

Man in his 60s suffered ‘severe burns’

A horse and driver cruise around the track at Fraser Downs in Cloverdale Sept. 14, 2020 amid smoke from U.S. forest fires. Harness Racing B.C. announced it’s halting the spring season two weeks early because of a lack of money and says racing won’t continue in September without and influx of cash. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Harness racing suspended at Fraser Downs

Spring season ends early, 135 workers out of jobs

A woman crosses 176th Street in Cloverdale April 12, 2021. 176th will not host Cloverdale Market Days this year as the popular street fest is just the latest casualty in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Market Days cancelled again

Organizer says popular street fest will return in 2022

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Tremmel States-Jones jumps a player and the goal line to score a touchdown against the Kelowna Owls in 2019. The face of high school football, along with a majority of other high school sports, could significantly change if a new governance proposal is passed at the B.C. School Sports AGM May 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Power struggle: New governance model proposed for B.C. high school sports

Most commissions against new model; BCSS and its board in favour

Rainbow trouts thrashing with life as they’re about to be transferred to the largest lake of their lives, even though it’s pretty small. These rainbows have a blue tinge because they matched the blue of their hatchery pen, but soon they’ll take on the green-browns of their new home at Lookout Lake. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
VIDEO: B.C. lake stocked with hatchery trout to delight of a seniors fishing club

The Cherish Trout Scouts made plans to come back fishing soon

The funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip in Windsor, England, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
PHOTOS: Prince Philip laid to rest Saturday as sombre queen sits alone

The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of Windsor Castle

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. health minister says delay in Moderna vaccine ‘disappointing’

‘The sooner we get vaccines in people’s arms the better, and inconsistency in delivery is a consistent problem. This is simply a reality and not an issue of blame,’ Adrian Dix said Friday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Police handout/Kamloops RCMP)
B.C. man dies in custody awaiting trial for Valentine’s Day robbery, kidnapping spree

Robert James Rennie, who was on the Kamloops RCMP’s most wanted list, passed away at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Coquitlam

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo)
B.C. Supreme Court expands services to offer sittings in Port Coquitlam

Starting Monday, sittings for some civil and family matters will be held in the Tri-Cities courthouse

Photos of Vancouver Canucks players are pictured outside the closed box office of Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver Thursday, April 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks games against Leafs postponed as team returns from COVID-19

The team has had 11 games postponed since an outbreak late last month

Danita Bilozaze and her daughter Dani in Comox. Photo by Karen McKinnon
Island woman makes historic name change for truth and reconciliation

Becomes first person in Canada to be issued new passport under the TRC Calls to Action

Nick Warmerdam and his dog Diesel are inviting locals to check out the Lakeland Farm U-pick Flower Farm this spring. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Abbotsford’s Lakeland Flowers opens for spring

Tulip farm attraction opened on April 14, open to the public daily seven days a week

Most Read