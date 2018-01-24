White Rock Coldest Night of the Year returns

To support homelessness prevention in the region, Sources is to host its fifth annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in White Rock Feb. 24.

“We are determined to raise $100,000 and recruit at least 300 participants this year – civic engagement is key in ensuring a successful Coldest Night of the Year,” event director Abby Gemino said in a release.

Money collected through the bank will also be allocated to Sources Rent Bank, which provides low income individuals and families a one-time crisis loan up to $1,200 for a single person or $1,600 for a family.

The event is a two, five and 10-km walk which takes place in more than 120 communities across the country on the same day.

The event starts at 3 p.m. at the Sources Peace Arch Resource Centre (882 Maple St.) and will travel along the promenade and pier. Coffee, tea, hot chocolate, hot dogs, chili and other treats will be served at the start, rest stops and finish line.

For more information about the event, or to register to talk or donate, visit www.cnoy.org/locations/whiterock