White Rock Coalition adds seventh candidate to roster

Balbir Thind will run for council in the Oct. 20 election

Balbir Thind will run for council under the White Rock Coalition banner. (Contributed photo)

The White Rock Coalition has named a seventh member to its roster for the upcoming election.

Announced in a news release Tuesday, businesswoman Balbir Thind will run as a council candidate under the Coalition banner.

Thind is described in the release as a founder of a successful business, a volunteer and sits on the board of directors of the YMCA. She is also, the release states, a member of Semiahmoo Rotary where she has contributed locally as well as spear-heading international humanitarian initiatives.

“I love this city, and I believe that the timing is perfect for me to take my experience and my passion for our community and contribute at a greater level as a City Councillor,” she said in the release.

Thind, who is married with three children and two grandchildren, has owned Modern Powder Coatings (12899 76 Ave.) for the past 25 years.

B.C. residents go to the polls Oct. 20.