White Rock closes Oxford street, cancels solid-waste open house, ‘for public safety’

Mounties encouraging residents without snow tires to find other transportation

This photo was taken on George Street at Russell Avenue this morning, looking south. (White Rock RCMP photo)

Following snowfall overnight Tuesday, the City of White Rock has closed Oxford Street today.

“Oxford is plowed but is closed from Buena Vista to Thrift to ensure public safety,” city officials confirmed in an email to Peace Arch News Wednesday morning.

Crews began plowing the city’s road network at 4 a.m. today, and as of 9 a.m., had finished those deemed ‘priority one,’ including Marine Drive, Buena Vista, Columbia and Thrift.

They are now working on ‘priority two’ roads, which include Foster, Martin, Finlay and Best.

Residents are encouraged to drive safely, “if they must drive,” the email adds.

In a follow-up email, city communications manager Donna Kell advised that the city’s solid-waste collection open house, scheduled for 3:30-8:30 p.m. today at the White Rock Community Centre, has been cancelled due to the weather.

READ MORE: White Rock open house to discuss garbage options

“We are working on a new date and will let people know soon,” Kell said.

White Rock RCMP, meanwhile, are encouraging those who don’t have snow tires to use an alternate method of transportation.

In a tweet of photos from around the city just after 8 a.m., Mounties said “Roadways are slippery as you can see by the vehicle stuck in the cul-de-sac! Please #DriveSafe!”

If you don't have snow tires, please find an alternate method of transportation! @whiterockcity crews are out working hard to clear our roadways. Roadways are slippery as you can see by the vehicle stuck in the cul-de-sac! Please #DriveSafe ! Enjoy your #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/cbv6gd3luU — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) January 15, 2020