White Rock changes rules for garbage pick-up to help protect workers from COVID-19

The City of White Rock has made changes to policy on residential garbage pick-up as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The city is asking that all solid waste be bagged – no loose items will be accepted.
In particular, personal hygiene products, used tissues, cleaning cloths, face masks, gloves and similar items for cleaning and personal use are placed in closed, tightly-sealed garbage bags. Wipes are not flushable and must be included in the sealed bags.
For residents who are sick, or providing in-home care for someone sick, waste must be double-bagged and sealed tightly before being placed among regular garbage collection items.
All green bin items must also be placed in a compostable bag and placed in the green bin at the curb. No loose items will be collected.
“We want to ensure that the public and employees stay safe,” said city information services manager Donna Kell.
In Surrey, residential waste-cart collection policies already in place remain unchanged, but the public is reminded that, as a precaution for workers, waste materials must be properly sorted and fully contained within waste carts, not placed beside them.
