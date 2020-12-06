White Rock Catholic church joins petition for B.C. government to allow in-person services

Star of the Sea Catholic Parish asks parishioners to consider signing document

Priest in residence, Father Nick Meisl listens to a physically distanced confession in a parking garage at St. Patrick’s Parish in Vancouver, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A White Rock Catholic church has joined others in promoting a petition addressed to Premier John Horgan to adjust COVID-19 regulations to allow churches to hold in-person service.

The petition, started by Father James Hughes from St. Patrick’s Parish in Vancouver, says it’s unfair that some businesses and commercial services are allowed to continue operations but not community churches.

“Although it is true that we can pray through online services, Roman Catholics must gather in person in order to receive Holy Communion while other religions also have rites which must be done in person safely that the online experience cannot replace,” Hughes wrote.

“We would appreciate a reconsideration of the present Provincial Order.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the petition collected 1,833 signatures of a 2,500 goal.

After people sign the document, they’re asked to provide a reasoning for their decision.

Many of the signatories commented that their church has been following safety protocols, including mandating masks, promoting social distancing and regular cleaning.

“I don’t understand why churches are closed while every other business remains open,” Bonnie Way wrote. “We’ve followed safe, careful protocols at church. Let us keep gathering.”

However, some comments promote inaccurate information and push conspiracy theories.

“All this crap so big pharma can increase vaccine sales. Let’s gather and stand up against this injustice against them suppressing our human needs and rights,” Ken Blucke wrote on the petition.

Star of the Sea Catholic Parish published a link to the petition on Facebook on Sunday, asking parishioners to consider signing the document.

A Langley church that was fined for holding in-person services a week ago held them again today (Dec. 6), with what one witness described as “bylaw officers” observing from the parking lot.

However, no tickets were issued to the Riverside Calvary church at the time, said Kari Simpson, executive director of the Langley-based Cultural Guard group.

Two other churches in Chilliwack have defied the order against in-person services as well, calling it a violation of the Charter of Rights.

– with files from Dan Ferguson