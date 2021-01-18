White Rock care home’s COVID-19 cases jump 50 per cent in a week: report

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge is among three Semiahmoo Peninsula care facilities with active COVID-19 outbreaks, according to recent reports released by the provincial government. (File photo)

The number of COVID-19 cases at a White Rock care home jumped 50 per cent – to 46 from 31 – over the course of a week, according to recent data.

The increase shows in a comparison of statistics released by the province for the weeks ending 10 a.m. Jan. 13 and 10 a.m. Jan. 6, detailing active outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

The province announced the addition of the weekly reports on Jan. 7, as part of efforts to reorganize its reporting system for COVID-19 infections.

The reports include the total number of cases at each facility, as well as a breakdown of how many residents and staff are affected, and how many deaths.

Across B.C., there were 50 active outbreaks at B.C. care homes as of 10 a.m. Jan. 13 – 42 in long-term care and eight in assisted living – including 20 in Fraser Health long-term care facilities. Out of those 20, three involve facilities on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, according to the report: Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Morgan Place and Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge, with a total of 139 cases.

At Evergreen, the outbreak started Dec. 22, according to the report. As of 10 a.m. Jan. 13, it involved 46 cases, including 22 residents and 24 staff; increases of nine and six cases, respectively, between reporting periods. The number of deaths at the facility – three, of residents – are also included in the figure. That number did not change from the first report.

A previous outbreak at the 1550 Oxford St. facility, in mid-October, involved four cases.

Morgan Place (at 3288 156A St.) has had 55 cases – in 34 residents and 21 staff – since its outbreak started on Nov. 26, with an increase of one case between reporting periods. Eleven residents there – an increase of one between reporting periods – have died due to COVID-19, according to the report.

The PAHF Lodge (15575 16A Ave.) outbreak started on Dec. 3. As of Jan. 13, 38 cases had been logged, affecting 24 residents and 14 staff. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the facility.

Of outbreaks that have occurred at local long-term care facilities, the hardest-hit so far has been White Rock Seniors Village, where 63 cases were recorded in two outbreaks – Oct. 2-20 and Nov. 3 to Dec. 19. The bulk of those cases – 62 – occurred in the second outbreak, affecting 30 residents and 32 staff. The facility saw 12 resident deaths attributed to the virus.

