White Rock candidate to bring back question period

Zachary Johnson will seek a council seat in the Oct. 20 civic election. (Contributed photo) Zachary Johnson will seek a council seat in the Oct. 20 civic election. (Contributed photo)

White Rock resident Zachary Johnson is the latest independent to put his name forward in the Oct. 20 civic election.

In a news release sent to Peace Arch News Wednesday, Johnson said he was inspired to run to bring question period back to city hall.

“It is completely undemocratic, that residents are unable to publicly state their positions to council. And to think the mayor called it a waste of time. It is clear we need people who are willing to listen on council, and I will listen,” the release states.

Johnson said he works throughout the Lower Mainland at his family’s construction-equipment business doing employee training, marketing, property management and customer service.

He said he’s running on a platform of fiscal responsibility and representative accountability for citizens of White Rock.

According to the release, listing the website www.joinjohnson.ca, Johnson said he has signed a “campaign contract” to the people of White Rock, outlining the promises he is making this election, he promises to step down if he breaks a promise.

“It’s time for politicians to stand behind what they promise. When I say I am going to do something, I intend to do it, and if I don’t I deserve to step down from office.”