Contributed photo White Rock’s Mark Awan wants to start a float plan service in White Rock.

White Rock businessman considers float plane service to Gulf Islands

MNK Aviation owner and pilot Mark Awan hopes to get plan off the ground in a few years

A White Rock aerospace and transportation company is looking into starting a float plane service from the city’s pier to the Gulf Islands.

MNK Aviation owner and pilot Mark Awan, who is a Semiahmoo Peninsula native, said the plan was put on standby after the destruction of the pier Dec. 20, however, he would like to speak to Mayor Darryl Walker about the idea.

He said his company would like to see the plan get off the ground in the next few years.

“We have two options that we’re playing with right now,” Awan told Peace Arch News Tuesday. “One would be what they call aerial work, which is sightseeing flights, which would be very seasonal. The other would be chartered flights, so if someone wants to charter out to one of the Gulf Islands, they would book the aircraft, pay per seat, and (we would) fly them to where they wanted to go.”

Awan, who moved his company from Vancouver International Airport to White Rock last year, said the city is a preferred destination for a float plane service because many of the other harbours in the Lower Mainland already operate a service.

Awan acknowledged that bringing charter float planes to White Rock involved “huge hurdles,” including ones that are political.

“You’re dealing with a lot of politics just to get that done. Another thing, you need the right aircraft for the job. I do have one of the Beavers flying, but it’s an incredibly loud aircraft, and you’re dealing with noise bylaws,” he said.

“And with our timeframe right now, with all the work we have going, it’s been put on the back burner,” Awan said.

MNK Aviation specializes in charter aviation and transportation for the film production industry in Vancouver. That work includes providing props, aircraft, and ground transportation.

The company also does work overseas, and is currently helping establish an airline on the Red Sea for a resort community.

Previous story
Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’
Next story
Kwantlen Polytechnic University gets half the funding of its counterparts, study says

Just Posted

Surrey mayor says he’s ‘only a messenger of the people’

Doug McCallum explains why he excluded some councillors from a new policing committee

Surrey RCMP search for missing woman last seen in Port Kells

Sheree Amanda Constantinescu was last seen on Tuesday night in the Port Kells area of Surrey

Dress up in cosplay, superhero attire for Surrey market

Weekly market runs Saturdays May to October

OUR VIEW: Committee’s exclusions a waste of Surrey public safety expertise

Surrey’s mayor has ignored experience for expediency

White Rock businessman considers float plane service for the city

MNK Aviation owner and pilot Mark Awan hopes to get plan off the ground in a few years

Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

White Rock businessman considers float plane service to Gulf Islands

MNK Aviation owner and pilot Mark Awan hopes to get plan off the ground in a few years

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

VIDEO: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

Man dies after stabbing on Richmond bus

A fight broke out on a Coast Mountain transit bus Tuesday afternoon near No. 3 and Cambie roads

Most Read