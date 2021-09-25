Parking on Martin Street in White Rock. (Aaron Hinks file photo)

White Rock bumps annual parking rates by two per cent

Resident, merchant decals and permits for 2022 to go on sale in early November

The cost of parking in White Rock is going up.

On Monday (Sept. 20), council gave first, second and third reading to an amendment to its Fees and Charges Bylaw that proposes a two per cent increase for “various residents, as well as merchant pay parking decals and reserved parking stalls.”

According to a report from the city’s acting director of financial services Shannon Johnston, the increase translates to a $1 boost for a Centennial Park/Arena decal, lifting it to $18 from $17, while a resident parking decal is climbing $2, to $50 from $48.

For non-resident commercial property decals, the price is going up $6, to $154, while merchant decals for Marine Drive and Vidal Street are to cost $369, an increase of $14.

The price of residential decals for specific properties on Marine Drive is climbing to $328 from $315; and a monthly reserved stall at the Montecito parkade is to cost $150, an increase of $6.

Additional reserved-parking decals will cost $31 (instead of $30), while resident permits and replacement permits will cost $13, instead of $12.

READ MORE: New fee introduced for White Rock annual parking permits

Johnston’s report notes there were no increases to parking fees for 2021, “so these inflationary increases are necessary to assist in recovering increased costs.”

“By not endorsing the proposed Bylaw, the city’s fees will fall far below the cost of providing the services to the community.”

Parking decals for 2022 are to go on sale in early November.


