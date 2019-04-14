Gas prices in White Rock reached $1.709 a litre Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock breaks North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre

The City of White Rock just broke a North American record, but it isn’t necessarily a good thing.

According to GasBuddy.com, gasoline at the Petro-Canada in White Rock reached $1.709 a litre.

Other gas stations in the South Surrey area reached $1.689 at Chevron (1776 Martin Dr.), $1.689 at Chevron (1278 King George Blvd.) and $1.519 at Shell (2025 152 St.).

The wave of new prices for all of Metro Vancouver makes it the third week in a row of high costs at the pump.

RELATED: Gas prices hit $1.68 a litre as record highs continue in Metro Vancouver

On Friday morning, gas stations in and around Vancouver were selling gas for 168.9 cents per litre. In Abbotsford, where gas prices don’t include a transit tax, gas was roughly 145.9 cents a litre.

GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Dan McTeague had said on Twitter Friday that $1.699 per litre was a North American record of any major city.

McTeague has blamed the hike on the increase to B.C.’s carbon tax that came into effect on April 1, adding about a cent per litre, as well as two major fuel suppliers in Puget Sound undergoing maintenance. One of those refineries is expected to be up and running over the next few days.

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani

Previous story
VIDEO: Woman, 37, dies after being hit by pickup in Abbotsford

Just Posted

White Rock breaks North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre

VIDEO: Surrey residents still living at manufactured home park during demolition

Property owner given 10 days to clean up debris, garbage

Rainy day for Surrey’s Party for the Planet

Event runs until 6 p.m. on Saturday

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, April 14–19

Car fire at auto yard, Surrey pub a ‘total loss’ after suspicious fire, and more

Surrey’s 5-on-5 basketball mini series is the lead up to Guildford tournament

Evening games held throughout the city before May 4 event

White Rock skateboarder Andy Anderson goes pro, keeps Olympic dreams alive

The White Rock native begins international skateboarding tour next week

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

VIDEO: Woman, 37, dies after being hit by pickup in Abbotsford

Driver remains on scene after pedestrian is struck by truck early Sunday morning

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Prince George rolling in BCHL final

Spruce Kings win 11th straight playoff game, 3-1 over Vernon; take 2-0 Fred Page Cup final lead

B.C. VIEWS: Community care workers next on NDP’s union checklist

Premier John Horgan blusters, deflects, then spills the beans

Molinari builds 2-shot lead over Woods, Finau in Masters

Tiger in final group Sunday at Augusta

Most Read