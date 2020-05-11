With the tide out, a family takes advantage of the sunny weather with a walk along the sand at White Rock Beach Monday. On Sunday, the city set new record-high temperature of 29.1 C. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock breaks 79-year-old weather record

Temperature of 29.1 recorded in city on May 10, beating old mark of 26.7

Several British Columbia cities to set new record high temperatures Sunday, including White Rock, which broke a nearly 80-year-old mark.

Thermometers around the seaside city reached 29.1 C, according to Environment Canada. That mark – deemed ‘preliminary’ by the federal weather department – is significantly higher than the old mark of 26.7 C, which was set on May 10, 1941.

Other regions that set temperatures records for May 10 included Abbotsford, Bella Bella, Comox, Courtenay, Esquimalt, Gonzales Point (near Victoria), Hope, Port Hardy, Prince Rupert, Sandspit, Squamish and four different locations in Victoria.

Haines Junction in the Yukon also saw a record high Sunday.

On March 20, 2019, White Rock broke a 51-year-old weather record, as the temperature soared to 19.8 C, beating the old mark of 17.8 C that was set in 1968.

Temperatures records in the White Rock area have been kept since 1929, Environment Canada notes.

Though the City of White Rock’s Marine Drive parking lots and nearby parkade remained closed last weekend – as did the beachfront promenade and pier – and despite Mayor Darryl Walker’s repeated pleas for out-of-city visitors to steer clear, the beach was a popular spot for people looking to soak up some of that record-breaking warmth.

Both east and west beach – each home to the beach’s two access points – were hot spots for visitors both Saturday and Sunday.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Heat waveWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Widespread criticism for B.C. school trustee’s COVID-19 conspiracy theory rant

Just Posted

Museum of Surrey launches online exhibit

Cloverdale museum encourages people to discover their family history

Award-winning ref calls numbers with Surrey mortgage business

Cloverdale-raised Jeff Ingram won the WHL’s Allen Paradice memorial trophy for 2020

White Rock breaks 79-year-old weather record

Temperature of 29.1 recorded in city on May 10, beating old mark of 26.7

Cloverdale’s Gone Country concert already sold out for 2021

‘Everyone was so pleasant knowing how much this event means to us,’ event planners say

Tips from public lead to South Surrey drug bust

Drugs, cash, evidence of online sales operation uncovered by RCMP

Post-COVID grocery store sales high but below the mid-March peak, StatCan says

The March surge came as Canadians re-stocked depleted pantries

Increased border traffic likely as Canada, U.S. economies reopen: Freeland

The ban on non-essential travel is set to expire on May 21

Pandemic forces BC Wildfire Service to adapt as it prepares for burning season

Many staff are completing other training at home

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Are COVID-19 mutations cause for alarm? Experts say no, viruses change often

A vaccine could be updated similarly to how flu shots are changed for new strains

Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.

The Mounties are still declining to reveal the brand or the calibre of the weapons

Most Read