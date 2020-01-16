White Rock BNSF train whistles to be silenced by end of month

Whistle will sound if people or animals are on the track

BNSF’s blistering loud train whistles – which for years have been a common annoyance to some White Rock beach residents – will be silenced at the end of the month.

BNSF spokesperson Gus Melonas confirmed to Peace Arch News Thursday that the freight company will no longer sound its whistle when it passes through the eight railway crossings in the city come Jan. 29.

“However, we will sound the horn when there’s emergency situations, maintenance activity, work crews in the area, or if there’s animals or pedestrians that require warning – we will sound the horn,” Melonas said.

BACKGROUND: City of White Rock hopes to have train whistles muted

White Rock director of engineering Jim Gordon told council last September that there has been an interest in muted train whistles for a number of years.

“We’ve certainly had a lot of interest in this community for stopping the whistles,” Gordon said during the September council meeting, adding that an open house in June 2017 at White Rock Museum and Archives shows that “everybody was firmly behind the plan to do this.”

Whistle cessation was allowed, in part, due to the crossing upgrades that were completed last year.

LETTER: No need for non-stop train whistles

The federal government contributed more than $1.63 million in funding crossing upgrades to meet the new Transport Canada regulations, with additional cost sharing by BNSF. The upgrades include improved signage and crossing surface specifications, as well as better sightlines and warning systems.

BACKGROUND: Silencing train whistles through White Rock to cost $1.8m

This week, some councillors took to social media to celebrate the announcement, but also warn residents that it’s subject to change.

“Good news today – starting January 29th 2020, BNSF railway has agreed to train whistle cessation in White Rock!” Coun. Christopher Trevelyan wrote to Facebook Jan. 14.

“Please also stay off those tracks – BNSF can bring back automatic whistles so let’s not give them a reason to.”

Coun. Scott Kristjanson tipped his hat to engineering staff.

“Congratulations to Jim Gordon and Dan Bottrill and all the White Rock engineering staff for making this happen for the benefit of all our residents who will soon be able to sleep much better each night,” Kristjanson wrote.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Calling a snow day – or not – is a big decision for Surrey public schools
Next story
White Rock RCMP tells public to yield to pedestrians at marked crosswalks

Just Posted

Surrey’s newest task force aims to find ‘innovative’ ways to bring in revenue

McCallum says city’s revenue sources shouldn’t ‘completely rely on the taxpayer all the time’

Calling a snow day – or not – is a big decision for Surrey public schools

There’s much to consider before cancelling classes for 73,948 Surrey students

White Rock RCMP tells public to yield to pedestrians at marked crosswalks

Police force received a number of complaints about crosswalk safety

No Surrey Knights or White Rock Whalers on league all-star team

PJHL squad will battle Vancouver Island league standouts in Delta on Jan. 26

White Rock BNSF train whistles to be silenced by end of month

Whistle will sound if people or animals are on the track

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

NHL’s Pacific Division race tightens up

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

UPDATE: Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

VIDEO: Lower Mainland principal makes ‘Moana’-themed snow day music video

Kendra Simonetto parodied “How Far I’ll Go” to share weather updates with her students

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Most Read