White Rock BIA hires new executive director

White Rock BIA executive director Alex Nixon. (White Rock BIA photo)

The White Rock Business Improvement Association has hired a new executive director, and apologized to its members for not notifying them of the water main construction project on Marine Drive.

Alex Nixon, a White Rock resident and Semiahmoo Secondary graduate, will start work June 4, according to a newsletter issued by the BIA on Tuesday.

“Alex brings a lot of great experience working with not for profit organizations including most recently with the Food bank where he was responsible for building relationships with various stakeholders including the municipal and community partners,” the notice states.

Included in Tuesday’s announcement, the BIA apologized for not notifying its members that a section of Marine Drive would be reduced to one lane, and the parking lot east of the pier would be temporally closed, due to construction of a water main between Martin Street and the White Rock Museum and Archives.

The work is expected to be complete May 18, with the parking lot reopened the following day, according to a notice issued by the city to Marine Drive business owners last week.

“We apologize to our members for not sharing this information but unfortunately we were also not aware,” the BIA release states.

The release says BIA staff reached out to the city and council to understand why the closure happened without notice.

“We have also asked the city to ensure we get updates around construction and closures well in advance so we can share them with you as soon as the information becomes available.”

The notice to members says the BIA has began running paid Facebook ads to inform potential customers of the free shuttle service from East Beach to West Beach.

