No serious injuries were reported after an apartment fire in White Rock on June 8. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)

White Rock apartment catches fire, sustains significant damage

Firefighters contained Sunday blaze to one unit

A fire broke out in a White Rock apartment building Sunday evening, causing significant damage to one of the units.

Firefighters were called to the 1400-block of Blackwood Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. and initiated an aggressive attack on a third-storey apartment.

“There was significant damage to one unit on the third floor and two other units directly below were impacted,” White Rock fire Chief Ed Wolfe said, adding that units on the first and second floor sustained smoke and water damage.

Wolfe said crews are investigating the cause of the fire, and there were no serious injuries reported.

“There were a few minor injuries that BC Ambulance attended to while on scene,” Wolfe said. “As far as I’ve been notified, at this point, nobody has been taken to hospital.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir teacher to submit ‘COVID letters’ to Surrey Archives

Surrey Archives documenting COVID-19 pandemic

White Rock apartment catches fire, sustains significant damage

Firefighters contained Sunday blaze to one unit

Girl, 15, reported missing in North Surrey

Brooklyn Niedzielski was last seen at 10 a.m. on June 06, 2020 near Berg Road and Grosvenor Road

PHOTOS: Equestrian guest boosts spirits at South Surrey hospice

Mary Ann King hopes Arabian mare’s visit also helps raise awareness of AL amyloidosis

UPDATE: Massey Tunnel partially reopened after semi truck fire

Long delays expected

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should feel safe calling the police

B.C.’s minimum wage bump won’t alleviate housing or COVID-19 pressures: advocates

Of those earning minimum wage across Canada, 60 per cent are women

Ministers concerned by brutality claims during Indigenous chief’s arrest

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam said he was the victim of police brutality

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954

Missing plane linked to reported crash in Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Light plane with two aboard was due to arrive at Delta’s Boundary Bay airport

157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry

COVID-19 precautions mean classes remain small

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Most Read