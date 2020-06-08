White Rock apartment catches fire, sustains significant damage

No serious injuries were reported after an apartment fire in White Rock on June 8. (Garry Wolgemuth photo)

A fire broke out in a White Rock apartment building Sunday evening, causing significant damage to one of the units.

Firefighters were called to the 1400-block of Blackwood Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. and initiated an aggressive attack on a third-storey apartment.

“There was significant damage to one unit on the third floor and two other units directly below were impacted,” White Rock fire Chief Ed Wolfe said, adding that units on the first and second floor sustained smoke and water damage.

Wolfe said crews are investigating the cause of the fire, and there were no serious injuries reported.

“There were a few minor injuries that BC Ambulance attended to while on scene,” Wolfe said. “As far as I’ve been notified, at this point, nobody has been taken to hospital.”