The City of White Rock has announced temporary changes to its parking. (File photo)

White Rock announces more COVID-19-related changes to parking

Additional, temporary measures about safety, access: mayor

The City of White Rock has announced changes to waterfront, hospital and residents’ parking, as part of its response to changing demands during the pandemic.

According to a news release, the city will honour residents’ 2019 parking decals until Centennial Arena and city hall reopen; waterfront lots and the city’s parkade remain closed, and a 15-minute limit for vehicles parked on the north side of Marine Drive – to allow visitors to pickup take-out orders – will continue to be monitored; and, City of White Rock parking spaces at Peace Arch Hospital are now free.

READ MORE: City of White Rock to close waterfront parking lots to help slow spread of COVID-19

“Public safety and the ability of our health care workers to do their jobs are top priorities,” Mayor Darryl Walker said in the release.

“As a result, we have made parking changes to ensure that we are keeping a physical distance from each other and that those who are using the City’s parking near Peace Arch Hospital for hospital-related activities have free, reserved spaces to help them do their important work, serving the community and safeguarding our health.”

Those spaces, the release notes, have no time limit and “will be monitored.”

Enforcement of parking rules will continue, including around parking spots that are designated for people with disabilities; parking near fire hydrants, crosswalks and intersections; ‘no parking’ zones; driveways and laneways; and, around bus-stop, reserved parking and loading zones, the release adds.

Residents with parking complaints may email parking@whiterockcity.ca or call 604-541-2148.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusparkingWhite Rock Tritons

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas: Cowichan by-law
Next story
Captain America joins friendly Abbotsford Spider-Man to take down trash

Just Posted

White Rock announces more COVID-19-related changes to parking

Additional, temporary measures about safety, access: mayor

Thousands of ‘PPE’ donated in Surrey, where one care home is ‘preparing for the worst’

SafeCare BC’s Operation Protect drive involves drop-off dates in Guildford

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 3:

Psychologist’s advice on parenting in the pandemic

SFU psychology prof Dr. Tanya Broesch, with expertise in child development, discusses short and long-term impacts COVID-19 pandemic is having on children and parents alike

South Surrey caterer aims to help feed hospital workers during pandemic

Campaign to benefit Peace Arch, Surrey Memorial staff

From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19

‘Stay home. It’s working,’ says ER doctor in a Q&A discussion, ‘And please don’t worry.’

Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Funds will help ‘urgent food needs’ for Canadians awaiting federal emergency benefits to kick in

Captain America joins friendly Abbotsford Spider-Man to take down trash

Local garbage crew bringing smiles to city amid pandemic

Couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas: Cowichan by-law

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

How well can cell phones carry COVID-19? Disinfecting may be wise

‘You want to keep it as clean as you would normally your hands’

3M pushes back on Trump administration call to stop sending N95 masks to Canada

3M says it has already been turning out as many of the N95 masks as possible

B.C. health care workers gain access to virtual health care options

During COVID-19 many clinics have closed, leaving health care workers with nowhere to turn

Vancouver Island mom faces ‘pandemic police’ for bringing kids to the grocery store

Mother pleads for people to stop shaming single parents

Tax collectors, auditors to help field ‘historic’ numbers of benefit-seeking callers

‘If you work for CRA, people think we are just there to take money from your pockets.’

Most Read