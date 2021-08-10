Another heat wave in the Lower Mainland is expected this weekend. (File photo)

White Rock announces cooling centre will open as heat wave looms

White Rock Community Centre to host those needing to cool down this weekend

With temperatures expected to top 30 degrees later this week, the City of White Rock has announced that it will open a cooling centre.

The White Rock Community Centre, located at 15154 Russell Ave., will be open to anyone needing to cool down on Thursday and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. both days.

“Everyone is welcome to come in, cool off, have some water and watch TV,” a post on the city’s website notes, adding that it is requested that visitors wear masks while indoors at the centre.

The City of White Rock opened the community centre to serve as a cooling facility earlier this summer, most notably during the ‘heat dome’ in late June and early July that saw temperature top 40 degrees in some cities.

The city also planned to open a cooling centre over the BC Day long weekend, but in the end, the forecast changed and cooler-than-expected temperatures meant a cooling centre was not opened.

Prior to the last expected heat wave, the City of Surrey also listed a series of civic facilities that residents could visit in order to cool down. In South Surrey, the listing included South Surrey Recreation Centre (14601 20 Ave.); Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre (16855 24 Ave.); South Surrey Arena (2199 148 St.); Kensington Prairie Community Centre (16824 32 Ave.); Ocean Park Library (12854 17 Ave.) and Semiahmoo Library (1815 152 St.).


