White Rock all-abilities playground delayed by fire

Grand opening for Ruth Johnson Park structure hoped to take place before Labour Day

Completion of the all-abilities playground under construction at Ruth Johnson Park in White Rock has been delayed. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The completion of White Rock’s all-abilities playground – under construction in Ruth Johnson Park – has been delayed by a fire more than 4,200 kilometres away.

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation officials confirmed Monday that a July 4 blaze at the GameTime factory in Fort Payne, Ala. has set the construction schedule back by about a month. It had initially been anticipated to open at the end of this month.

“Two pieces of equipment that were supposed to ship the next day were destroyed,” foundation public relations director Vicki Brydon confirmed.

“So it looks like about a month as they rebuild and ship them.”

Ground was officially broken for the all-abilities facility in March, with substantial completion expected by mid-summer.

The project is a $900,000 effort involving the foundation, the City of White Rock and White Rock Fire Fighters Charitable Society, and is the first phase of a network 0f three play spaces designed to connect White Rock’s parks, according to PAHF’s website.

Of the $900,000 total cost, the foundation is raising $675,000 in collaboration with the firefighters’ charity association, and the city has confirmed a contribution of $225,000.

Brydon said it’s hoped the playground will be ready for a grand opening before Labour Day, “but until the pieces arrive in Canada, they’re installed and a site inspection is completed, we’re only speculating.”