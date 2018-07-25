Whistler Ironman to prompt closures, delays on Highway 99

Expect closures and delays along parts of the Sea to Sky Highway this weekend.
The Whistler Ironman bike race takes place on Sunday, with the following changes in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
* northbound from Callaghan Valley Road to Village Gate Boulevard – closed from noon to 5 p.m.
* southbound from Nancy Green Drive to Valley Gate Boulevard – closed from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
* southbound from Village Gate Boulevard to Callaghan Valley Road – closed from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
* both directions between Nancy Greene Drive and Alpine Way – single lane alternating traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On top of that, there will be no vehicle access from the west side of Highway 99 between Callaghan Valley Road and Alpine Way from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Ministry of Transportation said Wednesday drivers should plan to travel along Highway 99 outside of those times, and to give themselves extra time and use alternate routes.
laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter