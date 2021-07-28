Where to go in Surrey to stay cool as heat wave looms

Environment Canada issues heat statement, but says it could be upgraded to warning

A boy and girl dunk their heads in a water fountain during a heat wave in Montreal, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

As Environment Canada warns of another possible heat wave – although not quite as hot as the one last month – the City of Surrey has a list of civic facilities where people can seek relief from extreme heat or wildfire smoke.

During the heat wave in late June, Surrey RCMP said officers responded to 59 sudden deaths reports that weekend while the BC Coroners Service said there were more than 700 deaths across the province during the same time.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said the number of deaths were three times the average reported in a typical week.

Meantime, the City of Surrey lists 30 different sites throughout the six town centres.

Whalley:

• Bridgeview Community Centre, 11475 126A St.

• Chuck Baily Recreation Centre, 13458 107A St.

• North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, 10950 126A St.

• City hall atrium, 13450 104th Ave.

• City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr.

• Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88th Ave.

Guildford:

• Fraser Heights Recreation Centre, 10588 160th St.

• Guildford Recreation Centre, 15105 105th Ave.

• Guildford Library, 15105 105th Ave.

• Port Kells Library, 18885 88th Ave.

Newton:

• Newton Recreation Centre, 13730 72nd Ave.

• Newton Arena, 7120 136B St.

• Newton Seniors Centre, 13775 70th Ave.

• Newton Library, 13795 70th Ave.

• Strawberry Hill Library, 7399 122nd St.

Fleetwood:

• Fleetwood Community Centre, 15996 84th Ave.

• Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex, 16555 Fraser Hwy.

• Fleetwood Library, 15996 84th Ave.

Cloverdale:

• Cloverdale Recreation Centre, 6188 176th St.,

• Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184th St.

• Clayton Community Centre, 7155 187A St.

• Cloverdale Arena, 6090 176th St.

• Cloverdale Library, 5642 176A St.

• Museum of Surrey, 17710 56A Ave.

South Surrey:

• South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre, 14601 20th Ave.

• Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, 16855 24th Ave.

• South Surrey Arena, 2199 148th St.

• Kensington Prairie Community Centre, 16824 32nd Ave.

• Ocean Park Library, 12854 17th Ave.

• Semiahmoo Library, 1815 152nd St.

