Whalley stabbing victim in stable condition

Man, age 29, was stabbed in Whalley last Friday. No arrest yet

A 29-year-old Surrey man is in stable condition after sustaining serious stabwounds last Friday afternoon in Whalley.

Surrey Mounties said they were called to the area of 99th Avenue and Scott Road in Whalley, from the victim. Police said the investigation led them to a residence in the 12400-block of 104th Avenue, where they believe the stabbing happened. Investigators believe it to be a “targeted” incident.

No suspect has been arrested yet.

A couple found the victim, administered first aid and called 911. Emergency Health Services alerted the RCMP a few minutes before 2 p.m., on April 20th.



