Whalley house fire leads to road closures

‘There are currently hazards in the area including downed power lines’

** This story has been updated

A house fire in Whalley led to multiple road closures in the area Friday afternoon (July 23).

At around 3:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to reports of “a disturbance” and house fire in the 10600-block of 132A Street.

“There are currently hazards in the area including downed power lines. The public is asked to stay away from the area,” police say.

“Several road closures are in effect as Surrey Fire Service work to extinguish the fire.”

Fire crews arrived to one home fully engulfed in fire, with flames spreading to the adjacent home, according to a Black Press Media freelancer on the scene.

Additional crews were called to the scene.

“No word on a cause (or) what the disturbance is/was.”

Several roads are closed in the area, as of 5 p.m. Friday:

106A Avenue between 133 Street and 132 Street

132 A Street

105A Avenue to 108 Avenue

132 Street to University Drive

More to come.

 

