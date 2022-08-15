(The Canadian Press)

(The Canadian Press)

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs rally in Vancouver against the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Hereditary chiefs say they have not given free, prior and informed consent for the B.C. natural gas pipeline

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters opposed to a natural gas pipeline under construction in northern British Columbia are rallying in Vancouver as they near the end of a tour of several communities across Canada.

The group walked across the Cambie Street bridge from city hall and a news advisory says they planned to rally in front of the CBC Vancouver building.

The advisory says the event is part of a “larger struggle to empower the Wet’suwet’en Nation” against imminent drilling for the pipeline under a river, and to connect Indigenous communities grappling with the effects of climate change.

The hereditary chiefs say they have not given free, prior and informed consent for the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline to be built on their unceded territory.

They have opposed the pipeline for years, while 20 elected First Nations band councils along the route have signed off on the project.

The pipeline would transport natural gas from Dawson Creek in northeastern B.C. to Kitimat on the province’s north coast.

The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pipeline

Previous story
Fear for B.C.’s endangered orcas after U.S. boat sinks with 10,000 litres of fuel
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. public service workers begin job action amid bargaining breakdown

Just Posted

Festival-goers are seen at the 2022 Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival in Port Moody Aug. 6. Brewhalla recently announced they’ll host a Halloween-themed beer festival in Cloverdale Oct. 29. (Image via Brewhalla’s Facebook page)
Brewhalla beer and music fest coming to Cloverdale

Simran Sarai (left) is the third candidate vying for a seat in the Surrey South byelection, for the BC Green Party. (Contributed photo)
BC Green Party announces candidate in Surrey South byelection

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, speaks during the 2019 Drug & Gang Free Surrey Walk hosted by PICS. (Photo: pics.bc.ca)
Surrey rally to take aim at gangs and drugs Thursday at city hall, Holland Park

rcmp
Shots fired, vehicle burned overnight in South Surrey