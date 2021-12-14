Wet snow made for a slushy commute in Surrey Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Wet snow makes for a slushy commute in Surrey

Special weather statement from Environment Canada says up to 5 cm expected

Commuters in Surrey have had to deal with a slushy commute Tuesday (Dec. 14).

A special weather statement from Environment Canada for the Lower Mainland said the snowfall will continue through the morning, with up to five centimetres.

Environment Canada added that most of the precipitation is expected to fall as rain showers, “but the potential for wet snow with local accumulations will persist this morning.

The weather has led to several collisions throughout the city.

Meanwhile, the Winter Driving Safety Alliance is reminding people that the busy holiday season increases the need for safe winter driving.

The alliance is a group of more than 21 public, private and non-profit organizations “committed to working together to improve safe winter driving behaviours and practices in B.C.”

The average number of fatal crashes, according to a release from the alliance, is due to driving too fast for the conditiond, which “more than doubles from fall to early winter in B.C.” The statistics are from crashes reported to police between 2015 and 2019.

The alliance reminds people to not drive if it’s not essential when the weather is poor, to check conditions before heading out, to make sure your vehicle has four matched winter tires, to be prepared for holiday-season driving and to maintain a safe following distance “of at least four seconds.”

