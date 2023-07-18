A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (Chris Hill)

A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (Chris Hill)

Evacuation alert still in effect due to wildfire north of West Kelowna

DriveBC will be providing their next update at 10 a.m.

The Bald Range Creek wildfire is still deemed ‘out of control’ on Tuesday morning, July 18.

Despite being out of control, BC Wildfire Services now lists the blaze as 4.08 hectares, instead of five, like crews stated on Monday night.

Westside Road, between Main Street and Shelter Cove will remain closed because of the wildfire. DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The evacuation alert put in place by Central Okanagan Emergency Services on Monday night remains in effect for the 18 properties within the Electoral Area West from 3985 to 4069 Westside Road.

Only 69 BC Hydro customers are now affected by the power outage, which was caused by a downed power line. While BC Wildfire Services states the cause of the blaze is under investigation, there are reports that the downed power line started the blaze. A BC Hydro Crew has been assigned to the scene.

Black Press will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: Kelowna apartment building evacuated for cooking fire

READ MORE: Residents safely escape West Kelowna house fire

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of West Kelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dingoes attack a woman jogging on Australian island beach
Next story
‘Very lucky’ hiker rescued after 50-foot slip at B.C. falls

Just Posted

Salish Secondary student Nikayla Moodley receives a scholarship certificate from Joon Sohn, a Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation board member and a former Salish Secondary student. (Photo submitted: Rick Hugh)
Cloverdale Rodeo foundation hands out $10K in scholarship money

The Cloverdale Spurs U8 Tadpole team celebrate after winning the Rumble in the Ridge summer baseball tournament, held in Ridge Meadows July 14-16. It was the squads second gold in as many tournaments. The coaches in the back row are (left to right): Steven Washi, Mike Wells, Matt Pelzer (head coach), Ryan Payment, and Shawn Stroh. (Photo submitted: Crystal Camire)
Cloverdale’s U8 Spurs capture second gold medal in 2023

Liam O’Donnell shakes hands with an SFU coach after signing a letter of intent to compete for the school in the NCAA this fall. (Photo submitted: Liam O’Donnell)
Cloverdale track standout takes big stride by joining SFU track team

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Man who molested girl while watching shark movies loses appeal of Surrey judge’s verdict