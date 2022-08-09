WestJet adding direct flights between Vancouver and Penticton

The new flights will be six days a week

WestJet has added a new direct route between Penticton and Vancouver. (Western News file)

Starting February 2023 there will be more flights between Penticton and Vancouver via WestJet.

The airline announced the new routes on Monday, Aug. 8 and how they strengthen the connectivity within the province.

The new routes will run six times a week, and include flights out of Penticton and Vancouver airports. The new routes will start on Feb. 17, 2023.

“This new service will not only connect British Columbians and all Canadians who will use this route, but will also create good local jobs and help grow our economy,” said Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra.

READ MORE: Air Canada too dominant in the East for WestJet to compete, experts say

All flights will be operated by WestJet Link using 34-seat Saab 340 aircraft, and WestJet will now provide direct flights between both Calgary and Vancouver to Penticton.

“The expansion of WestJet service is another example of the growth that Penticton is experiencing,” said Mayor John Vassilaki. “As more and more people recognize the advantages of living and working here, the addition of more direct flights to Vancouver will benefit everyone – from tourists to business people.”

The flights will run from Sunday to Friday, with flights from Vancouver to Penticton leaving at 12:45 p.m. and arriving at 1:35 p.m. and flights from Penticton to Vancouver leaving at 2:05 p.m. and landing at 2:55.

The WestJet flights directly to and from Vancouver will be on top of the existing Cascadia Air, Pacific Coastal Airlines and Air Canada flights.

Air Canada had previously halted their flights in 2020 and in 2021, giving an opening for Pacific Coastal and Cascadia to expand into the space.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.