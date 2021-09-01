This year’s Western hemlock "looper" moth outbreak has been seen in the Lower Mainland and the Interior, including communities throughout the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (Lorraine Maclauchlan photo)

This year’s Western hemlock "looper" moth outbreak has been seen in the Lower Mainland and the Interior, including communities throughout the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (Lorraine Maclauchlan photo)

Western Hemlock Looper Moths return for a third feast of B.C. foliage

Outbreaks of the moths occur every 11 to 15 years in Coastal and Interior forests

North Vancouver is in the throes of another Western Hemlock Looper Moth outbreak, but there’s no reason to panic — unless you’re a tree.

Over the next few weeks, swarms of the moths are expected to descend on North Vancouver forests. During their larva stage, Western Hemlock Looper Moths feed on the foliage of western hemlock, western red cedar, douglas-fir and cypress trees. As the moths devour the foliage, it could look like the trees are done like dinner, but many of the damaged trees will recover given the right conditions.

RELATED: Officials urge British Columbians to conserve water as regions face extreme drought

In a news release, the City of North Vancouver noted that they are in year three of their moth outbreak, which typically lasts four years and happens every 11 to 15 years.

This year, trees will be under extra stress due to prolonged drought conditions and extreme heat in much of B.C. The best way to help distressed trees is by giving them lots of water, so if a tree is looking stressed, give the roots a good soaking.

RELATED: Fall brings mixed bag of weather for Western Canada

Forecasters are calling for a rainy fall season for B.C.’s West Coast, which could help stressed trees survive and limit the proliferation of looper moths if it rains heavily during their flight period.

The moths were also spotted in B.C.’s Interior in 2020. Communities in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District were heavily impacted by the outbreak.

RELATED: Moth outbreak prompts concerns for forest health

As September rolls around, expect to see trees covered in Western Hemlock Looper Moths. By October, expect to see the ground littered with the moth’s table scraps and thousands of dead moths.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. DroughtNature

Previous story
Surrey RCMP seeks more witnesses to sexual assault at massage business
Next story
Grocery store sticker shock hitting consumers as drought takes toll on crops

Just Posted

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, speaks during a stop on his Mad Max Summer 2021 Pre-Election Tour at Yarrow Pioneer Park on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Maxime Bernier making campaign stop in Abbotsford with Fraser Valley hopefuls

A Grade 8 student at L.A. Matheson Secondary. March 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
‘People’s comfort levels are very different,’ says Surrey’s superintendent ahead of 1st day of school

Surrey teen Sia Sidhu has been raising money for BC Children’s Hospital in a variety of ways in recent years. This year's "Team Sia" fundraiser involves a raffle of more than 60 prizes donated by sponsors. (submitted photo)
‘I don’t want to stop now’: With new raffle, Surrey girl adds to $32K she’s raised for charity

A general meeting has been set for Sept. 14, 2021 to elect a new board of directors for the Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club. (File photo)
Effort underway to ‘rejuvenate’ Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club